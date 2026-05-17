DeVault Evens the Score at Shadyhill Speedway, Wins GLSS Debut Saturday

By Zach Hiser

Medaryville, IN – Many times, drivers will say that a race track “owes them one” after a bad night. For Zane DeVault, Shadyhill Speedway has been on the IOU list for nine seasons. Saturday night with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, Shadyhill Speedway’s debt was paid in full.

In 2018, DeVault flipped in turn one at the start of a heat race at Shadyhill Speedway. The crash sent DeVault over the turn one wall, and his car eventually landed in a retention pond some 50 yards away from the wall of the race track. As a result of the crash, DeVault was transported to an area hospital. Since the crash, numerous safety improvements have been made to the race track, which helped lead GLSS to the ¼-mile paperclip.

Kobe Allison and Zane DeVault led the field to green ahead of the 25-lap main event. DeVault used the outside line to grab the lead at the exit of turn number two while Allison slid into the second spot ahead of Friday night’s feature winner, Mason Hannagan.

With 15 laps to go, Jared Horstman was attempting to set up a pass on Caleb Harmon when Horstman caught a piece of Harmon’s left rear tire. The contact sent Horstman flipping end-over-end in turns one and two and was the only incident of the race.

On the restart, DeVault pulled out to a comfortable lead. Behind him, Max Stambaugh searched all over the race track to try and find a way onto the podium to get around Hannagan and try to track down Allison. Meanwhile, DeVault was picking his way through lapped traffic, but not before Allison closed the gap to within one second with five laps to go. That was the closest Allison came to DeVault in the final stages, as the Plymouth, Indiana native made his way to victory lane.

“It’s pretty cool, I remember watching E-Mods here with my dad and everything back in the day,” DeVault recalled. “Obviously, the last time I was here I went out of the ball park and ended up in the hospital. It’s fun to come back out here and win where you grew up.”

Zac Broughman was awarded the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger.

Gregg Dalman won Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race Number 1.

Kobe Allison won Howard Johnson by Wyndam Heat Race Number 2.

Zane DeVault won Miami Paint Heat Race Number 3.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, May 22nd at Limaland Motorsports Park before a trip back to Michigan on Saturday to Crystal Motor Speedway. For more information, log onto www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Shadyhill Speedway

Medaryville, IN

MacAllister Cat A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 24-Kobe Allison[1]; 3. 17X-Mason Hannagan[4]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 5. 66-Chase Dunham[6]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]; 7. 70-Eli Lakin[8]; 8. 5I-John Ivy[9]; 9. 23-Devon Dobie[10]; 10. 09X-Graham Huffman[12]; 11. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]; 12. 13-Van Gurley Jr[13]; 13. 11H-Caleb Harmon[14]; 14. 27K-Zac Broughman[17]; 15. 14A-Alex Clute[16]; 16. 18-Brian Razum[18]; 17. 17-Jared Horstman[11]; 18. 19-Jett Mann[15]