Jacksonville’s Hy-Vee Perks 40 Moved to Thursday, May 21

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 16, 2026) – With weather models showing a high chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Jacksonville, IL on Tuesday, May 19, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series and Jacksonville Speedway officials have agreed to move the Hy-Vee Perks 40 to Thursday, May 21.

For any questions related to tickets for the new date, email jaxspeedway@gmail.com.

The Jacksonville visit will kick off a huge Memorial Day weekend in the Midwest as the Stars and Stripes Salute will take the tour to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 23 and Huset’s Speedway on Sunday, May 24. Each night at Knoxville and Huset’s will dish out $20,000 to the winner.

David Gravel currently sits atop the standings with Carson Macedo, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Donny Schatz, and Sheldon Haudenschild completing the top five.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.