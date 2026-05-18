Can Williams Grove Get Eighth Different Sprint Winner In A Row?

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – So far this season at Williams Grove Speedway seven races for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars have produced seven different winners since action began on March 22.

Winners to date have been Lance Dewease, Steven Snyder Jr., Justin Peck, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Kahne, David Gravel and most recently Logan Rumsey on May 15.

It was 2021 when the track last experienced such a run of early season competition and in fact five years ago the oval went eight for eight before Lance Dewease was able to double up.

Back then checkered flags fell to Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck, Kyle Larson, Lucas Wolfe, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Dewease and Justin Whittall.

Fans will need to wait two weeks to see if the eight for eight record can be tied as there is no sprint car racing at the track on May 22.

The oval will return to action on May 29 with the Thrivent-Fusion Financial Group Joey Allen Tribute for the 410 sprint cars paying $8,000 to win as part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series.

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprints are also on the racing card along with fireworks.

Special pre-race interviews with Joey Allen and notable personalities from his career will take place in the infield on May 29 beginning just after gates open at 5:30.

Should an eighth different winner speed to victory lane at Williams Grove in two weeks, records show the longest previous string of consecutive different winners prior to 2021 took place in 2011.

A whopping 11 races were contested to start that season before a repeat winner was achieved, again in the person of Dewease.

Winners in that run were Stevie Smith, Brian Leppo, Steve Buckwalter, Fred Rahmer, Daryn Pittman, Ryan Bohlke, Cory Haas, Dewease, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Doug Esh and Alan Krimes.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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