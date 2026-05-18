Huset’s Speedway Welcoming World of Outlaws Sunday During Stars & Stripes Salute Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 18, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes its first visit to Huset’s Speedway this Sunday during the $20,000-to-win Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

It marks the first of eight race nights at the high-banked track for ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ this season.

The hottest driver at Huset’s Speedway the last two years has been Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, who topped the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle, the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards and the $25,000-to-win L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Myrl & Roy’s Paving last season.

Additionally, Kofoid was victorious during the $100,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards finale in 2024, giving him four wins in the last six World of Outlaws races at Huset’s Speedway. He also has a World of Outlaws win at Huset’s Speedway in June 2022.

Two-time defending World of Outlaws champion David Gravel currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 104 points over Carson Macedo. Gravel has produced three career World of Outlaws triumphs (two in 2021 and one in 2023) and Macedo was victorious at the track in 2022 and in 2024. Kofoid is a dozen points behind Macedo in the World of Outlaws standings.

Four-time Huset’s Speedway winner Donny Schatz (World of Outlaws victories in 2001, 2007, 2015 and 2016) is 186 points behind Gravel. Sheldon Haudenschild, who topped the inaugural BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals in 2022 and who has three career World of Outlaws wins (2020, 2022 and 2024) at Huset’s Speedway is two points behind Schatz in the standings.

Bill Balog (2025), Logan Schuchart (2023) and Spencer Bayston (2022) are other full-time World of Outlaws drivers with a Series triumph at the track. Additionally, Huset’s Speedway regular Mark Dobmeier scored World of Outlaws wins at the high-banked oval in 2012 and in 2014.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be competing this Sunday.

Matt Steuerwald, who won the season opener, currently leads the championship standings by one point over Dustin Gulbrandson. Shaun Taylor is two points behind Steuerwald with Tim Dann three points back and J.J. Zebell four points out of the top spot.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps slated for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Sunday for the Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.