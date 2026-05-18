Andy Forsberg Storms to Sixth Win of Season

Petersen Media

Getting an engine back that they had early season issues with, Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing opted to head to Marysville Raceway on Saturday night to shake it down, and the end result was the team’s sixth win of the season.

“Everything ran well, and the track ended up being really fun despite the windy conditions that we dealt with all night,” Andy Forsberg said.

With 22 cars checked into the pit area for the track’s seventh points paying event of the season, Forsberg timed the Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No. 92 in third fastest in qualifying time trials.

Moving into heat race competition, the Auburn, CA driver advanced from his fourth-place starting position to finish third and garner a spot in the nightly redraw. With a bit of luck on his side, the two-pill put the veteran driver on the front row of the 25-lap feature event.

Taking the green flag alongside Carson Hall, Forsberg slipped into second initially as the low groove had a ton of moisture on the wind-beaten surface. The leaders quickly reached the tail of the field, and Forsberg was able to power his way into the lead on the fifth lap.

Once out in front, the only thing that slowed the Auburn, CA driver was a myriad of stoppages in the later stages of the race. Keeping the field at bay, Forsberg was able to secure his sixth win of the season as he now turns his attention to the Silver Dollar Fair Race in Chico, CA on Saturday, and the Hall Memorial back in Marysville on Sunday.

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 15, Wins-6, Top 5’s-10, Top 10’s-13

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will now travel to Chico, CA on Saturday night before returning to Marysville Raceway on Sunday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.