FIRST EDITION OF THE 2026 NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS RELEASED

May 20, 2026 – Anderson, Indiana –

Bettis, who hails from Lutz, Florida, leads the rankings on the heels of his five feature victories in 2026. His five victories are the most of any pavement sprint car driver in the country thus far in 2026.

Langley, British Colombia, Canada driver Aaron Willison trails Bettis by a mere four points in second place. Willison has three victories early in the 2026 season including the $30,000 Race for the Million inaugural event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida April 10.

Bobby Santos III rounds out the top three of the first edition of the 2026 rankings due in part to his Dave Steele 125 victory in Florida in February and a podium finish in the $30,000 Race for the Million inaugural event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida April 10.

Defending National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings champion Kody Swanson currently sits in a fourth-place tie with Canadian driver Jeff Montgomery.

The top three drivers from the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings will be honored as part of the annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Anderson Speedway tonight May 20 at 6 p.m. directly following Little 500 practice. Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, and Colton Bettis will all be honored for their 2025 accomplishments.

2026 NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS (as of 5/20/26)

1. Colton Bettis – 16

2. Aaron Willison – 12

3. Bobby Santos III – 10

4. Jeff Montgomery – 6

Kody Swanson

6. Davey Hamilton Jr. – 4

Tyler Roahrig

Casey Tillman

9. Chris Schmelzle – 2.5

10. Casey Cavender – 2

Jason Conn

Tony Hunt

Dave Mader III

Colton Nelson