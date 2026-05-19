SCCT ventures to Marysville Raceway for $5,000-to-win Hall Memorial on Sunday

By Gary Thomas

Marysville, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is geared up to embark upon a busy stretch that gets underway this Sunday May 24th at Marysville Raceway’s annual “Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial.”

The Memorial Day weekend event is just the second race of the season for SCCT and the only appearance at Marysville Raceway this year.

The www.shopkylelarson.com main event dishes out $5,000-to-win/ $400-to-start during the 26th annual Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial. The runner up this Sunday night will also receive elevated pay at $2,500.

Racing was certainly a passion of the Hall family. They epitomized the great strengths of being at the forefront of the sport when it came to on-track racing and off-track promotions.

Mel Hall believed in a united Sprint Car traveling organization and in the early 1990’s was one of the founding fathers of the Civil War Series, which is fundamentally what the Sprint Car Challenge Tour continues in the Golden State.

With their unmeasurable work ethic, the Halls were heavily involved in the now defunct Ernie Purcell Speedway in Grass Valley, before taking over operation of Twin Cities Speedway (now Marysville Raceway) in late 1994.

Hall is credited with bringing professional Sprint Car racing to the Yuba-Sutter facility, which persists in this very day under the current management of Gage Promotions.

The Hall’s left their ego at the door and did the things needed for a successful series and management of Marysville Raceway. They never did this for fame and glory or pats on the back. They were simple people who had a vision and did the best they could to make it a reality. Mel passed away on May 22, 1999, and we lost Marlyn in August of 2020.

Opening night for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour in early April saw Yuba City’s Landon Brooks flash to his initial SCCT triumph over Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti and young Landon Henry from Sacramento. Round two at Merced Speedway on April 25th then suffered a rainout following qualifying.

Justin Sanders has captured the last two Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial wins and was the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger on opening night with SCCT.

Six-time Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial victor Andy Forsberg will be another favorite come Sunday. The two-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion hopes to break a two-way tie with Colby Wiesz for the most wins in event history.

After Marysville, the SCCT 360s will contest the “Davy Thomas Memorial” just six days later in Placerville on Saturday May 30th.

“Wings Over Wine Country” then awaits the tour at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday June 13th, followed by the 66th “Johnny Key Classic” at Watsonville Speedway on Saturday June 20th.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Marysville Raceway this Sunday May 24th cost $24; while juniors 12-15, seniors 62+ and military are $20; kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under will be free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2026

The pit gate will open at 3pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 5pm.

The Marysville Raceway is in Marysville, California. From the Junction of HWY 70 and HWY 20 (12th Street), go a quarter mile east on HWY 20. Turn south onto Ramirez Road for 1.5 miles. The physical address is 1468 Simpson Ln, Marysville, CA 95901.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

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Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Sunday May 24: Marysville Raceway (26th annual Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday May 30: Placerville Speedway (2nd annual Davy Thomas Memorial)

Saturday June 13: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

Saturday June 20: Watsonville Speedway (66th Johnny Key Classic)