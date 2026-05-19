HOOSIER HUNDRED RAINED OUT, POSTPONED TO THURSDAY JUNE 25

From USAC

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 19, 2026)………In coordination with USAC, USF Championships presented by Continental, and the All-Star National Pavement Midget Series, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park has announced a scheduling change for this Friday night’s May 22nd Carb Night Classic.

Due to the expected inclement weather that does not provide a safe racing window on Friday, the Hoosier Hundred and Night Before the 500 races will be moved to Thursday Night Thunder on Thursday, June 25, at IRP’s .686-mile paved oval in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Both the USF2000 Championship presented by Continental and PRO2000 Championship presented by Continental events will now be held on one-day with practice, qualifying, and feature races taking place on Thursday, May 21.

A schedule of events will be released in due course for Thursday’s event. General admission tickets will only be available at the gate for $10. No pit passes or reserved seating will be available for sale.

All tickets and camping will now be valid for Thursday Night Thunder on June 25. Preferred parking that was purchased will be refunded directly to your method of payment. All questions should be directed to lucasoilraceway@nhra.com or by calling the track’s front office at (317) 969-8600.