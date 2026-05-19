SCCT event at Merced Speedway rescheduled for championship weekend

By Gary Thomas

Merced, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Merced Speedway are pleased to announce the previously rained out event from last month has been rescheduled for Friday November 6th.

The show will now be part of championship weekend for SCCT, combined with the annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson” at the Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday November 7th.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to make up the rainout from April at Merced Speedway,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “We think this will create a perfect weekend of racing for teams and fans to finish off the SCCT season with a centrally located Merced/ Stockton double header.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour event at Merced Speedway also gives racers and fans a pair of Winged 360 Sprint Car events in November on the high banks, with the Chase Johnson Classic taking place on November 21st.

“Merced Speedway looks forward to hosting SCCT for the make up date in November,” said track GM Doug Lockwood. “We looked at the calendar and felt that adding this race to championship weekend and pairing it with Stockton was the best possible option. It will also be a nice tune up for the Chase Johnson Classic a couple weeks later.”

For those who have a red ticket to grandstands and/or a pit pass from the rainout, you can redeem them on November 6th. Red tickets are good for stands, while pit passes are good for the pit area (must have the pit band from rainout).

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

𝐒𝐂𝐂𝐓 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞:

Friday November 6th: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Saturday November 7th: Stockton Dirt Track (43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)