R.J. JOHNSON LEADS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS TO PERRIS “SALUTE TO INDY”

By Lance Jennings

MAY 19, 2026… After two nights of action at Casa Grande, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday for the historic “Salute to Indy.” The May 23rd “Memorial Day Classic” will also present the PASSCAR Super Stocks, PASSCAR Street Stocks and WRA Vintage Cars courtesy of Heimark Distributing and Anheuser Busch. Located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, the Spectator Gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:05pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. Advance tickets are available online at tix.com/ticket-sales/perris/7.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

In 1948, Dempsey Wilson claimed the checkered flags at the inaugural “Salute to Indy” with the original California Racing Association (CRA). The event would enjoy a long and storied history but faded away when Ascot Park closed after the 1990 season. When Perris Auto Speedway opened their doors in 1996, the Riverside County oval brought the tradition back and NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley scored the victory. Last year, Ricky Lewis topped the prestigious race over David Gasper, R.J. Johnson, Matt Mitchell, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams. The win list for this historic race is at the bottom of the release.

Since March 6, 2004, Perris Auto Speedway has hosted 271 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-eight drivers have claimed “home track” victories. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with fifty-one Perris wins as R.J. Johnson and Ricky Lewis have claimed season victories at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the eleventh point race, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 32-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson finished fourth on Friday and third last Saturday night. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 32 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with thirteen career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to add the “Salute to Indy” to his resume.

The hottest driver on the circuit is Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis. Ranked second in the chase for the championship, Lewis raced the Chris Bonneau owned #15 Priced Right Auto Sales / Australian Outback Plants DRC to last Friday and Saturday night victories at Central Arizona Raceway. Driving for three different teams, Lewis has posted six feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with eighteen career triumphs, the defending “Salute to Indy” winner might skip Perris to race in the Midwest.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California is third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams placed third last Friday and twentieth the following night at the Pinal County Fairgrounds. To date, the former co-rookie of the year has two heat race victories and seven top-10 finishes in the campaign. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on his third “Salute to Indy” victory.

After running nineteenth and twenty-third at Casa Grande, Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona has climbed to fourth in the point chase. Driving the Matt Lundy owned #97 Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport DRC, Lundy has recorded two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Last season’s rookie of the year will be looking to earn his first career victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

One the strength of an eighth and ninth place finish at Central Arizona Raceway, Westminster, California’s Brecken Guerrero has climbed to fifth in the championship point standings. Racing the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, the former PAS Young Gun Sprint Car Champion has posted one heat race victory and five top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday night, Guerrero will have his sights on the “Salute to Indy” win at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Currently ranked eleventh in points, Wayne Siddle of Tucson, Arizona leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Bryan Whitley, Zate Legend, Cale Coons, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Davis Perry Jr., Broedy Graham, B.J. Fernandez, and Grant Schaadt.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Verne Sweeney, A.J. Bender, Dayton Shelton, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Connor Speir, Blake Hendricks, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Student tickets (13-17) are $15, Kids tickets (6-12) are $10, Active Military tickets (with ID) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available at tix.com/ticket-sales/perris/7 and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

“SALUTE TO INDY” WINNERS: 1948-Dempsey Wilson, 1949-Bob Denny, 1950-NO RACE, 1951-NO RACE, 1952-Colby Scroggin, 1953-Bob Denny, 1954-Harry Stockman, 1955-Rosie Roussel, 1956-Art Bisch, 1957-Ray Clark, 1958-Bud Rose, 1959-Roy Prosser, 1960-NO RACE, 1961-Jack Brunner, 1962-Colby Scroggin, 1963-Billy Cantrell, 1964-Hal Minyard, 1965-NO RACE, 1966-Bruce Walkup, 1967-Bob Hogle, 1968-Billy Wilkerson, 1969-Billy Wilkerson, 1970-NO RACE, 1971-Dick Zimmerman / Don Hamilton, 1972-Billy Wilkerson, 1973-Billy Wilkerson, 1974-Jimmy Oskie, 1975-Clark Templeman, 1976-Mike Shaw, 1977-John Redican, 1978-Dean Thompson / Tony Simon, 1979-Bobby Olivero, 1980-Bubby Jones / Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1981-Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1982-Dean Thompson / Bubby Jones, 1983-Rip Williams / Bubby Jones, 1984-Bubby Jones, 1985-Eddie Wirth, 1986-Bubby Jones, 1987-Mike Sweeney, 1988-Lealand McSpadden, 1989-Brad Noffsinger, 1990-Ron Shuman, 1991-NO RACE, 1992-NO RACE, 1993-NO RACE, 1994-NO RACE, 1995-NO RACE, 1997-Cory Kruseman, 1998-Mike Kirby, 1999-Troy Rutherford, 2000-Richard Griffin, 2001-Cory Kruseman, 2002-Mike Kirby, 2003-Damion Gardner, 2004-Damion Gardner, 2005-Cory Kruseman, 2006-Tony Jones, 2007-Blake Miller, 2008-RAIN, 2009-Blake Miller, 2010-David Cardey, 2011-Matt Mitchell, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Matt Mitchell, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Austin Williams, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Austin Williams, 2019-Hunter Schuerenberg, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-Brody Roa, 2022-Cody Williams, 2023-Tommy Malcolm, 2024-Matt Mitchell, 2025-Ricky Lewis. (Some events were two day shows or twin main events.)

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Brody Roa, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-R.J. Johnson, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Ricky Lewis, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Tommy Malcolm, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Mitchel Moles 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-740, 2. Ricky Lewis-708, 3. Austin Williams-596, 4. Connor Lundy-480, 5. Brecken Guerrero-465, 6. Verne Sweeney-462, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-451, 8. A.J. Bender-444, 9. Dayton Shelton-416, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-329, 11. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 12. Braden Chiaramonte-267, —. Daylin Perreira (R)-267, 14. Bruce St. James-248, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 16. Stevie Sussex-215, 17. Connor Speir-204, 18. Bryan Whitley (R)-179, 19. Zate Legend (R)-162, 20. Cale Coons (R)-143.