Schuchart’s Eldora Connection Adds Meaning to Victory

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 20, 2026) – Everyone has their own sanctuary.

It might be a park. It might just be a cozy chair in a favorite room at home. Wherever it is in the world, it’s a place with a personal connection that brings comfort like nowhere else can.

For Logan Schuchart, it’s one of the fastest dirt ovals on the planet, Eldora Speedway. The historic 1/2 mile has always been one of his best tracks. It’s home to many major moments in his career including in 2023 when he won the first Sprint Car race with a million-dollar winner’s share.

“If I said I loved Eldora, it would be an understatement,” Schuchart said. “It’s been so good to me. I always look forward to coming here every year, especially if we’re struggling a little bit. I feel like it’s a place that can kind of get us back on track.”

Eldora did exactly that over the weekend. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invaded Rossburg, OH for #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG. Schuchart and his Shark Racing crew entered the weekend on a slump of five finishes outside the top 10 in the last six races, but they turned things around in a big way at “The Big E.”

The Hanover, PA native brought the No. 1S home fifth on Friday. Schuchart followed that by besting Brady Bacon for his first victory of 2026 and snapped a 64-race winless streak on Saturday.

But the meaning behind this triumph extends beyond his own connection and history at Eldora. Last fall, Schuchart and his entire family and team were struck by the sudden loss of Schuchart’s grandfather and Shark Racing’s leader, Bobby Allen. With heavy hearts, they’ve continued to compete at the highest level just like “Scruffy” would want.

This was the tour’s first visit to Eldora since Allen passed, and it just so happens that Allen won the first World of Outlaws race ever at Eldora in 1978. The first trip to a track where Allen got one of his most legacy-defining trophies and Schuchart gets to Victory Lane for him? It’s a story that couldn’t believably be scripted in fiction. Schuchart made it clear on a big stage that he’s going to carry on the legacy of his “Pappy.”

“It’s a lot different obviously,” an emotional Schuchart said. “Growing up, every race of mine, he never missed. Whether it was go-karts, Sprint Cars, whatever, up until a couple years ago I don’t think he ever missed one of my races. So, it’s definitely a different feeling to get the thing in Victory Lane. But like we said when it happened, we want to build on the legacy he built.”

Schuchart’s sanctuary of Eldora Speedway allowed him to shake off a slump. It gave him a firm reminder that he’s still among this sport’s elite. He can and will continue to compete and win with the best in honor of his grandfather. There’s more work to be done. Schuchart is enjoying this moment but also already thinking of one event that’s eluded him at Eldora, the Kings Royal.

“I feel like we learned what to do no matter what they throw at us in July,” Schuchart said. “I’m super happy for my team that we could get it in Victory Lane and then also learn a lot for the notebook.”

Schuchart and Shark Racing continue the 2026 campaign with three races in four days at Jacksonville Speedway (May 21), Knoxville Raceway (May 23) and Huset’s Speedway (May 24). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

The World of Outlaws return to Eldora for the 43rd Kings Royal on July 17-18. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.