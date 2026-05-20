Big Weekend in Donnellson, West Burlington for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

May 20, 2026 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders return to the most familiar tracks in their history this weekend. On Friday, May 22, they head to Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, before moving over to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Sunday, May 24.

Friday will be the 54th visit for the Sprint Invaders to the 3/8-mile oval Lee County Speedway. Kaley Gharst leads all feature winners in Donnellson with six. John Schulz has five, and Matt Sutton and Terry McCarl have four. Other multi-time winners include Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin with three apiece and Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser, Josh Schneiderman and Colton Fisher, who all have two. Fisher was the latest winner there in August of 2025.

Sunday will mark the 83rd feature ever contested at the 3/8-mile 34 Raceway. Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Nienhiser and Dustin Selvage all have five wins there. Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four, Bobby Mincer, Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Chris Martin have three, and Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips have two. Martin, Joe B. Miller and JJ Hickle were the winners at 34 in 2025.

Terry McCarl leads the current Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders point standings, ahead of Sawyer Phillips, Cody Wehrle, Alex Vande Voort and Tanner Gebhardt. Tasker Phillips, Dustin Clark, Jack Thomas, Riley Scott and Josh Schneiderman round out the top ten.

Grandstands open Friday in Donnellson at 6 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7. Adult tickets are $20, Seniors and Veterans are $17, Students 14-17 are $15 and 13 and under are FREE. IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and the AIRS Racing Series will also be on hand.

On Saturday in West Burlington, grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:45. Adult tickets are $20, Seniors and Students $18 and Kids 10 and under are FREE. Mini Hauler Trucks and IMCA Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 606

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 605 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 589

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 580

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 569

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 569

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 563

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 562

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 558

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 556

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 548

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 536

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 531

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 415 (2)

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 410

Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 381

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 370

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 360

Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 358

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 357

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)