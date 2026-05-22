Unfavorable Forecast Cancels All Star Circuit of Champions; Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial Postponed to October 2nd

By: Rachel Wynkoop

After discussions with Michaels Mercer Raceway Park officials, the NAPA All Star Circuit of

Champions presented by Valvoline event scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, has been

canceled. The weather forecast for the Mercer, PA area is calling for cool temperatures and an

80% chance of rain.

The $10,000-to-win Frank and Marilyn Benic Memorial Race will now take place on Friday,

October 2, 2026.

Next for the All Star Circuit of Champions is Wayne County Speedway, Orrville, Ohio, on

Sunday, May 24, 2026 for $7,500-to-win.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.