Unfavorable Forecast Cancels All Star Circuit of Champions; Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial Postponed to October 2nd

By: Rachel Wynkoop
After discussions with Michaels Mercer Raceway Park officials, the NAPA All Star Circuit of
Champions presented by Valvoline event scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, has been
canceled. The weather forecast for the Mercer, PA area is calling for cool temperatures and an
80% chance of rain.
The $10,000-to-win Frank and Marilyn Benic Memorial Race will now take place on Friday,
October 2, 2026.
Next for the All Star Circuit of Champions is Wayne County Speedway, Orrville, Ohio, on
Sunday, May 24, 2026 for $7,500-to-win.
About the All Star Circuit of Champions
Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in
regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging
talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More
than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing
alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.
About Napa Auto Parts
NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement
parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has
built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday
drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the
right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.
About Valvoline
Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in
high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,
Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in
engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is
committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion
vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.
Unfavorable Forecast Cancels All Star Circuit of Champions; Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial Postponed to October 2nd
By: Rachel Wynkoop