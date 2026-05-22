Limaland Motorsports Park Races Cancelled for May 22, 2026

From Limaland

Despite the Memorial Day weekend signaling the unofficial start of summer, unseasonably cool temperatures, saturated grounds, and a forecast of additional rain throughout the evening have forced the cancellation of the Memorial Cup at Limaland Motorsports Park tonight May 22nd.

Please join us next week as the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks take center stage in the 24th Annual Keysor Memorial presented by the Keysor Family. Joining the action will be the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Grandstand gates open at 5:00 pm, hot laps begin at 6:30pm with racing action starting at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit https://limaland.com