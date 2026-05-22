Macedo Trumps Bayston for Second Jacksonville Victory

JACKSONVILLE, IL (May 21, 2026) – Jacksonville Speedway has done it again.

It’s tough to live up to the hype that the Illinois bullring brings. Fans come to watch the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series expecting to see one of the best races they’ll witness all year. And that’s exactly what Jacksonville continues to provide.

The Greatest Show on Dirt rolled into the “Land of Lincoln” on Thursday for the Hy-Vee Perks 40, and the sold out grandstand was once again treated to a wild main event.

This time around it was Carson Macedo and Spencer Bayston dueling it out for the top spot while battles everywhere raged on behind them. Bayston got the early jump, but Macedo wasted no time snatching second from his brother then ripping the top around Bayston for the lead on Lap 3.

The war was far from over as Bayston reeled the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 back in as they fought traffic. The Lebanon, IN native threw a slider, and the two traded the top spot a few times before Bayston wrestled it away. But one mistake would wind up costing the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 as Bayston pounded the wall in Turns 3 and 4, allowing Macedo to slip back around on the 18th circuit. Bayston took one last shot on a late restart, but it wasn’t enough as Macedo pulled away to the checkered flag.

“I was able to get to the top before anybody else,” Macedo said. “I don’t think they knew that it was there. Then I just got messed up in lapped traffic, and Spencer was able to get by me. Then he plowed the wall, and I was able to cross back over and get in front of him. That was kind of the race. I knew on that last restart when I had some clean air I was in a good spot. I was hoping it would lock down, but it really didn’t lock down that much. Big thanks to this team.”

Macedo became the fourth multi-time winner this season, joining David Gravel (five), Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (five), and Anthony Macri (two). The Lemoore, CA driver is up to 60 career World of Outlaws wins, becoming the 16th driver to reach that mark. He’s also the first competitor through seven Jacksonville visits for The Greatest Show on Dirt to win a pair. The 29-year-old topped the 2019 race aboard the Kyle Larson Racing No. 2.

Bayston brought the NOS Energy Drink No. 17 home second for his best finish since winning the season opener.

Polesitter Cole Macedo finished third to make the Macedo brothers bookend the podium. It marked his best finish of the season so far in the TwoC Racing No. 2C.

Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Sheldon Haudenschild laid down the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

David Gravel clocked his ninth Simpson Quick Time of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Cole Macedo (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Joel Myers Jr. (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Carson Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Spencer Bayston (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Spencer Bayston.

Cole Macedo topped the Toyota Dash.

Skylar Gee won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Emerson Axsom wheeled from 22nd to 13th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Donny Schatz was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

A 10th-place effort made Kasey Jedrzejek the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Carson Macedo set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Joe B. Miller.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take on a new look Memorial Day weekend event with the Stars and Stripes Salute taking the tour to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 23 and Huset’s Speedway on Saturday, May 24 for $20,000-to-win each night. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 8. 19-Joel Myers Jr[7]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]; 10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[16]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog[12]; 12. 45X-Rees Moran[11]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom[22]; 14. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 15. 7S-Chris Windom[20]; 16. 51-Ashton Torgerson[23]; 17. 16C-Skylar Gee[21]; 18. 92-Zach Daum[17]; 19. 29-Brayton Lynch[19]; 20. (DNF) 9X-Paul Nienhiser[15]; 21. (DNF) 23-Garet Williamson[18]; 22. (DNF) 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 23. (DNF) 22-Riley Goodno[24]; 24. (DNF) 37-Bryce Norris[14]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 3. 51-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]; 5. 85J-Logan Julien[5]; 6. 47-Korey Weyant[10]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 8. 2MD-Darin Naida[9]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 10. 31-Joey Moughan[12]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[11]; 12. 71M-Paul May[14]; 13. (DNF) 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]; 14. (DNF) 9-Tyler Duff[13]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]; 3. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 6. 2-David Gravel[8]; 7. 19-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 5. 92-Zach Daum[8]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 8. 96-Jake Blackhurst[5]; 9. 9-Tyler Duff[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 8. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 9. 71M-Paul May[7]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 45X-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[7]; 5. 29-Brayton Lynch[4]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[8]; 7. 2MD-Darin Naida[5]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 7. 47-Korey Weyant[8]; 8. 31-Joey Moughan[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 09.999[7]; 2. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 10.147[8]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.162[18]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.170[28]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo, 10.204[12]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris, 10.208[17]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.212[14]; 8. 7A-Will Armitage, 10.213[33]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.218[10]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 10.282[3]; 11. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.286[4]; 12. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 10.301[5]; 13. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.310[26]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.320[11]; 15. 29-Brayton Lynch, 10.321[21]; 16. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.343[16]; 17. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 10.373[13]; 18. 16C-Skylar Gee, 10.390[34]; 19. 2MD-Darin Naida, 10.427[6]; 20. 7S-Chris Windom, 10.435[31]; 21. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.452[24]; 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.464[1]; 23. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.501[32]; 24. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 10.519[23]; 25. 3N-Jake Neuman, 10.609[29]; 26. 71M-Paul May, 10.630[2]; 27. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 10.638[15]; 28. 31-Joey Moughan, 10.642[27]; 29. 92-Zach Daum, 10.664[20]; 30. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 10.715[9]; 31. 85J-Logan Julien, 10.796[25]; 32. 47-Korey Weyant, 10.807[22]; 33. 9-Tyler Duff, 10.980[19]; 34. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.051[30]