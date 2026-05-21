CRSA SET FOR MEMORIAL DAY SUNDAY CLASH AT WEEDSPORT

By Marty Czekala

One of the marquee events of the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints calendar is set to go down Sunday as the series heads to Weedsport Speedway for its lone trip of 2026.

This race also kicks off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, a miniseries of races at stops along the New York State Thruway.

In addition, this event is part of the undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series’ Heroes Remembered 100.

A large turnout of cars is anticipated this weekend. Drivers committed to the tour, regulars from Land of Legends Raceway and Crate Sprint drivers are all expected to participate.

This will be CRSA’s eighth visit to Weedsport. Last Memorial Day weekend, Bobby Parrow snapped a four-year tour winless streak with his second Weedsport win. In September, Dillon Paddock beat Zach Sobotka in a photo finish by nine hundredths.

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sunday.

Last Time Out: For the second year in a row, CRSA opened up its campaign with a trip to Outlaw Speedway.

Mikey Smith led all 25 laps from the outside front row, earning his second career victory.

Smith had sought a win at Weedsport after leading early last October but finished off the podium.

“We had high hopes and fell short [last October], but we came back tonight in the same hope that we’re going to go forward and win,” said Smith postrace. “I’m happy that we showed up and did good.”

Jordan Hutton finished second; Zach Sobotka took third.

50 Club: For the past three years, Weedsport Speedway’s Memorial Day event has featured the highest car counts for a CRSA race. Each season has shown strong entries during this weekend at “The Port.”

Entries reached 33 in 2023, surpassed 40 in 2024 with 42, and hit a record 48 last May.

With full-time series, Canandaigua, and crate Sprint drivers, 50 drivers could compete Sunday.

Close Racing Ahead? Weedsport has had its share of late-race drama in the last five years.

Last September, in the final full points race of 2025, championship rivals Dillon Paddock and Zach Sobotka battled to the end. Paddock had bobbled on the bottom of three and four, opening up the outside for Sobotka, but the No. 8 hung on for his first trek to “Victory Hill” after coming close twice.

In 2024, Bobby Parrow suffered a broken rear end while leading past the halfway mark, allowing Jordan Hutton to take advantage and score the victory.

2022, Parrow, Darryl Ruggles and Billy VanInwegen had a close-quarters tight battle for the end with the top three trading spots, but with two to go, VanInwegen and Ruggles traded slide jobs back and forth as “Billy V” threw a slider to run away for his first win at “The Port.”

Preceding that was a battle to the end between Parrow and Ruggles in 2021,, trading the lead numerous times and sending the crowd to their feet, with Parrow prevailing.

By the Numbers: Five different winners have won a CRSA feature at Weedsport, with Billy VanInwegen and Bobby Parrow the only repeat winners. Darryl Ruggles, Jordan Hutton and Dillon Paddock have also won here. Four drivers are tied for the most top fives at Weedsport with four each. Ruggles, Parrow, Jeff Trombley and Paddock.

Tune In: Action is available live on DIRTVision, with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

From the Frontman: “Weedsport is always one of our biggest shows of the year. We’re excited to put on a great show in front of a packed house and also honor those who have fallen so we can be free as a nation.” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA prepares to return to Fonda Speedway Saturday for the first time in two years. Action can be seen live on FloRacing.

Standings

1. 4ST Mikey Smith, 172 pts

2. 66 Jordan Hutton -6

3. 38 Zach Sobotka -7

4. 27G Dillon Paddock -10

5. 4S Johnny Smith -11

6. 25G Tyler Graves -12

7. 9K Kyle Pierce -15

8. 27W Nick Webb -16

9. 3A Jeff Trombley -19

10. 2 Tomy Moreau -22

Previous A-Main Winners @ Weedsport

1. Billy VanInwegen (2) 2022, 2023

2. Bobby Parrow (2) 2021, 2025

3. Darryl Ruggles (1) 2019

4. Jordan Hutton (1) 2024

5. Dillon Paddock (1) 2025

Feature Winners

1. 4ST Mikey Smith 1

Heat Winners

1. 99 Adam DePuy 1

2. 4ST Mikey Smith 1

3. 27W Nick Webb 1

4. 25G Tyler Graves 1

Top 5s

1. 4ST Mikey Smith 1

2. 66 Jordan Hutton 1

3. 38 Zach Sobotka 1

4. 27G Dillon Paddock 1

5. 4S Johnny Smith 1

Top 5 Hard Chargers By +/-

1. 29 Dalton Herrick +6

2. 9Z Zach Bobbett +6

3. 38 Zach Sobotka +5

4. 18 Timmy Lotz +3

5. 10C Paul Colagiovanni Sr. +3

6. 18C Dan Craun +3

Lap Leaders

1. 4ST Mikey Smith 25

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

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