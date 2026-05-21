POWRi 410 Sprints Ready for Holiday Weekend Double-Header at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/21/26) – The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League shifts into high gear this holiday weekend, bringing a star-studded field to the quick laps of Lake Ozark Speedway for the annual “Ozark Wave Breaker.” The high-stakes, two-night double-header begins with $5,000-to-win on Saturday, May 23, before raising the stakes to $7,000-to-win on Sunday, May 24, serving as a pivotal point in the early-season championship chase.

The Championship Grid

A razor-thin margin separates the top tier of the 410 Outlaw Sprint standings, as Xavier Doney currently holds the championship lead by a slim 10-point advantage over the hard-charging Landon Crawley. Former ASCS National Champion Blake Hahn sits third (-80), while inaugural champion Roger Crockett and Missouri standout Joe B. Miller remain tied for fourth (-150).

Storylines to Watch

The Passmaster Pace:

Alongside his runner-up position in the title hunt, Landon Crawley leads the Passmaster standings with a striking +18 positions gained in feature competition this season, proving a constant threat from anywhere on the grid. Xavier Doney (+15) and Kameron Key (+14) continue to keep pace in the yearly standings.

Rookie Battle Intensifies:

The stacked Rookie of the Year battle is doubling as a top-ten overall championship fight, as New Mexico’s Ryder McCutcheon holds a narrow edge over Mediapolis, Iowa’s Colton Fisher. The standout rookies currently sit sixth and seventh in overall points.

Myers’ Momentum:

Fresh off a historic weekend sweep to claim his first career POWRi victories in his debut appearances, Joel Myers Jr. of Santa Rosa, California, rolls into “The Lake” sitting eighth in points and riding a wave of momentum, looking to continue his perfect average finish.

Contenders & Champions:

Show-Me-State wheelmen Miles Paulus (9th) and Kameron Key (10th) remain steady inside the top ten and are primed for breakout performances. Meanwhile, reigning three-time league champion Ayrton Gennetten looks to rebound at his home track as he works his way back toward the top ten after a challenging start to the season.

Streak Safeguarded:

Kyle Bellm enters the weekend having extended his remarkable heat race win streak from 2022 through 2026. Points leader Xavier Doney stands as the only driver with the statistical opportunity to match that multi-year streak this season.

Expected Competitor Entry List:

Ayrton Gennetten, Joe B. Miller, Scotty Milan, Landon Crawley, Blake Hahn, Ryder McCutcheon, Rodney Huband, Miles Paulus, Colton Fisher, Xavier Doney, Natalie Doney, John Barnard, Roger Crockett, Gage Montgomery, Kameron Key, Jack Potter, Cory Bruns, Dylan Bloomfield, Kaleb Johnson, Marcus Thomas, Jack Dover, Bryce Norris, Jake Neuman, Howard Moore, Joel Myers Jr., Broc Elliot, and more.

Saturday, May 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Super Stock

POWRi B-Mod

POWRi Midwest Mod

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602385

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503477

Sunday, May 24 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Super Stock

POWRi B-Mod

POWRi Midwest Mod

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602388

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503489

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or follow @LakeOzarkSpeedway on social media.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com and across social media platforms.