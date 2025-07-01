Tony Gomes Returns to Placerville Speedway Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night, Tony Gomes and the C&M Motorsports team stayed hot at Placerville Speedway as the Modesto, CA was back in victory lane for the second time in three races at the quarter mile bullring in El Dorado County.

“Saturday night flowed very nicely for the C&M Motorsports team,” Tony Gomes said. “We timed in pretty well, won our heat, and had Jimmy Wall pull our redraw pill. We got a good start, and with some patience and a good car I was able to get to the front and grab the win.”

With 23 cars on hand for a night of weekly action Saturday night, Gomes timed the Lund Construction/Anrak/Sam Rhodes backed no. 7C in fifth fastest in qualifying action before lining up on the front row of his heat race.

On a hot summer afternoon, the track stayed in nice shape despite two divisions of sprint cars being in attendance, and the Modesto, CA driver was able to get the jump when his heat race went green and he never looked back.

Picking up the win, Gomes earned a spot in the redraw, where longtime race fan Jimmy Wall pulled the six pill for the team which put them in the third row for the 25-lap feature event.

As the feature event came to life, Gomes got to the Placerville Speedway cushion and quickly raced his way into the fourth position as the opening stanzas clicked off.

With traffic coming into play, a bit of chaos ensued with a few of the front runners and Gomes was able to avoid the altercation as he was third for the impending restart.

Nailing the restart, Gomes pounced into the lead as the field race off of turn two and began the break away only to be slowed by a few yellows during back half of the race.

Able to endure restarts, Gomes continued to lead the way as the laps wound down and he was able to power to his second win of the season with C&M Motorsports and give the team their third overall triumph of the season.

“I am super thankful that we were able to hang on to the win,” Tony Gomes added. “Cody and Mandi have supported me for so long, and I am happy to reward them and get the family into victory lane. Cody works so hard in the pits alongside Bobby, and Rich and it is truly a team effort week in and week out. Really happy to get right back to it with two races on deck this weekend.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Lund Construction, Anrak, Sam Rhodes, MatriScope, Alturas Tires, Swartz Diesel, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, Kings Meats, American Paving Systems, PT Shocks, Creason Enterprises, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: C&M Motorsports and Tony Gomes are right back to it this week at Placerville Speedway on Friday and Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-3, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-8

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with C&M Motorsports by following @PrecisonShocks or @Mandi7C on Twitter.