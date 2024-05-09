PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS OFFERS $2,000 BONUS TO PA DRIVERS. . . . .KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 28

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 9, 2024 . . . . . . Pioneer Pole Buildings will toss $2,000 into the feature winner’s payoff if a Pennsylvania 410 sprint driver beats the cream of the crop when the KUBOTA High Limit Sprints invade the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, May 28. This will mark the first event of the 2024 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the RICH MAR Florist event showcasing a 35 lap feature event paying $20,000 to the winner, plus an additional $2,000 if the winner is from PA. Race time is set for 7:30 PM and in the event of rain, we will use Wednesday night, May 29 as the rain date.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

As an added attraction, the Modified and Sportsman Vintage cars will join the show and each division will compete in a 15-lap feature event. These two added races will be positioned during the show when the sprint car teams need a little extra time to prepare for the next race.

The Keystone State Quarter Midget Racing Club that race in Schnecksville, PA will offer a pre-race display and take part in opening night ceremonies on Tuesday, May 28.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.

The roster of talent will be plentiful led by Rico Abreu who won the last two 410 sprint events at Grandview Speedway. Also expected is Corey Day, Tyler Courtney, World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, Parker Price Miller, Zeb Wise, Tanner Thorson, Kasey Kahne and Cory Eliason to name a few.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024 Event Dates

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

Kubota High Limits 410 Sprints 35 laps Plus Vintage Cars

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com

Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

17th Annual Eastern Storm USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to Win!

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 2 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2024 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 32nd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be part it.

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that makes us who we are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, PA and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, PA. Check out our full line of truck bodies, truck, van and trailer equipment and learn more about our machining, welding and driveline capabilities,trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. To learn about our capabilities, at: www.levanmachine.com. Call: 610-944-7455

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998, Pioneer Pole Buildings has established a solid reputation for providing customers with top-quality buildings at very affordable prices. They also place a high priority on creating a superior building experience for their customers, BEFORE …DURING …and AFTER construction.

Visit: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com, Call 1-888-448-2505 or visit us online at P P B 1 dot com to connect with us. “Your vision, our family’s expertise-let’s build together”