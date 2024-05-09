Oswego Speedway Unveils Camping Prices and Information for the 2024 Racing Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 9, 2024) – Oswego Speedway has announced the release of its camping prices and information for the highly anticipated 2024 racing season. Race fans and campers can now plan their trips to the Speedway through Labor Day Weekend.

Weekend Event Camping is priced at $75 and includes amenities such as electric, water, and sewer. Check-in starts on Friday after 12 PM, and check-out is by Sunday at 5 PM. Additional nights can be booked for $40 each.

For those seeking weekend camping for the entirety of the 2024 racing season, the Season Weekend Event Camping package is available for $950. This includes camping access from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, with electric, water, and sewer.

For the ultimate camping experience, the Season Camping package is priced at $1,750. This price includes weekly camping access from Memorial Day Weekend through the International Classic on Labor Day Weekend, complete with electric, water, and sewer.

During Classic Week, two unique camping options are available. The Classic Week Black Lot Camping package is priced at $250, offering amenities such as electric, water, and sewer. This package includes a special perk of two vehicle passes, with additional passes available for $5 each.

Alternatively, race fans can opt for the Classic Week Turn 3 Camping option, priced at $100. No reservations are required for this package and campers can simply pay at the Turn 3 gate upon arrival. This package also includes two vehicle passes, with extra passes available for $5 each.

Season camping opens on Friday, May 17, exclusively for paid seasonal campers. To secure a spot, campers can email the track at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to reserve or renew season / weekend camping and will be provided a link for payment.

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season of racing will take the green flag on Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Day Weekend special for J&S Paving 350 Supers serving as the lid lifters.

Two open practice sessions will be held prior to the first event including on May 18th from 1 to 5pm, and May 24th from 6 to 10pm.

For more information, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

2024 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY CAMPING PRICES:

WEEKEND EVENT CAMPING – $75

Check-In: Friday after 12 PM

Check-Out: Sunday by 5 PM

Amenities: Weekend electric, water, and sewer

Additional Nights: $40 each

SEASON WEEKEND EVENT CAMPING – $950

Check-In: Friday after 12 PM

Check-Out: Sunday by 5 PM

Amenities: Weekend electric, water, and sewer

Includes: Weekend camping from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend

SEASON CAMPING – $1,750

Includes: Weekly camping from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend

Amenities: Weekly electric, water, and sewer

CLASSIC WEEK BLACK LOT CAMPING – $250

Check-In: Sunday, August 25th, 2024

Check-Out: Monday, September 2nd, 2024

Amenities: Electric, water, and sewer

Perks: 2 vehicle passes included; additional vehicle passes available for $5 each

CLASSIC WEEK TURN 3 CAMPING – $100

Check-In: Sunday, August 25th, 2024

Check-Out: Monday, September 2nd, 2024

Booking: No reservations required; pay at Turn 3 gate upon arrival

Perks: 2 vehicle passes included; additional vehicle passes available for $5 each