CRSA SPRINTS BEGIN DISBATCH BREWING CHALLENGE AT LAND OF LEGENDS

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products are set to roll Saturday with their first of three trips to Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua.

This weekend also kicks off the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge, a three-race series with all events at Land of Legends. This will be the 20th time Canandaigua has hosted “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars,” with the first race hosted in 2018. Last year, the series and DBCC champion Jordan Hutton took two of three races, while Dalton Herrick won his first at Canandaigua Aug. 5.

Here’s a look at what to expect.

Tune In: Action can be seen live for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcasted on DIRTVision with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy, and results.

Last Week: CRSA kicked off the season at Thunder Mountain Speedway last week. Jordan Hutton took the lead from Billy VanInwegen and Johnny Smith on lap seven. He did not look to take the checkered flag by five seconds, beginning his title defense right.

“I saw Johnny and Billy both going for the same spot,” said Hutton. “I said,’ Here’s my chance. ‘I missed the bottom for the first 10 laps, but man, did it come in after that.”

The win for Hutton ties him for eighth in the record books with Dalton Herrick and Mike Kiser.

25 drivers checked in, a record at Thunder Mountain per MyRacePass.

This race featured memorable moments from Johnny Smith’s slidejob to Billy VanInwegen threading the needle from sixth to first on lap one while four wide for the lead. A full recap is available at http://crsa.myracepass.com/news/?i=151836

At the Land of Legends: As the only weekly track in New York that hosts 305 Sprints, Land of Legends also kicked off their 2024 season Saturday night. Bobby Parrow led all 20 laps to the checkered flag. It’s the third time Parrow has won the season opener in Canandaigua in the last four years.

“I didn’t know if we were gonna get in tonight, but it worked out pretty good,” said Parrow post-race on Land of Legends TV.

History in the Making?: With 25 drivers making the trip to Thunder Mountain and 17 drivers at the Land of Legends Saturday, it is possible that the car count records could be broken. Last August, the track record was shattered with 32 at Land of Legends. The overall record is 33 at Weedsport Speedway on May 28, 2023.

A Wall of Famer: With five wins and 12 top fives, Darryl Ruggles has to be the best driver at Land of Legends. After a work injury that forced him to decrease his schedule, “The Motorized Madman” made his first CRSA start of the year.

Last year in September was a special moment for Ruggles as he was inducted into the Land of Legends’ Wall of Fame class. Ruggles stands alone on the all-time 305 Sprints win list in Canandaigua with 47 feature wins.

“That was a big honor to be inducted while still racing. It was good for me and my family. It’s great what Paul [Cole, track promoter] and Land of Legends do for the drivers for the notoriety. I’ve been there since I was little, and I have raced every class and won multiple features. I want a couple more to get to 50 [Sprint Wins] !”

Last week in the weekly race, Ruggles finished second.

By the Numbers: There have been 10 different CRSA winners at Land of Legends since 2018, with Ruggles leading the pack with five. Jeff Trombley and Alysha Bay are tied for second with three, Jordan Hutton has two, and six different drivers have a checkered flag, with Dalton Herrick being the most recent. The average car count at Canandaigua since 2018 has been 23.8.

From the Frontman: “We love coming to Canandaigua. The fans and drivers enjoy it; Paul Cole has been great at hosting us. We’re looking forward to putting on a great show for our fans and partners, including A-Verdi and DisBatch, who will be in attendance.” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “Mike and I work together as I’ve been the sponsor from my SuperGen days. We realize where the 305 class can go. There’s a need for people to get into sprint cars for the first time and not travel as much. Having a stable place to race Saturday nights is good for the industry. We work together with Mike to grow a plan over time. As we head into the seventh year, we’re seeing the fruits of that. It’s the largest in the country.” ~ Paul Cole

Up next: CRSA will take the weekend of May 18 off and then return May 26 at Weedsport Speedway to kick off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge in the first of two trips. Action can be seen live on DIRTVision.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 170 pts

2. 56v Billy VanInwegen -2

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -7

4. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -9

5. 9k Kyle Pierce -14

6. 28 Ron Greek -15

7. 21B Blake Warner -15

8. 1NY Mark Reynolds -18

9. 88c Chad Miller -20

10. 1Q Thomas Radivoy -22

Previous Winners @ Land of Legends

1. Darryl Ruggles (5) 2018 x3, 2020, 2022

2. Jeff Trombley (3) 2018, 2019, 2021

3. Alysha Bay (3) 2018, 2019, 2022

4. Jordan Hutton (2) 2023 x2

5. Erik Karlsen (1) 2019

6. Johnny Kolosek (1) 2019

7. Cory Sparks (1) 2020

8. Bobby Parrow (1) 2021

9. Jason Whipple (1) 2021

10. Dalton Herrick (1) 2023