MOSS GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE FOR SECOND STRAIGHT USCS WIN AT NORTH GEORGIA

By Roby Helm

CHATSWORTH, GA – Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC took the lead from the outside front row at the start of the 25-lap Feature Race on Friday night for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire at North Georgia Speedway and checked out on the field. The caution-free race that took six minutes to complete was the second straight USCS win for Moss.

The defending and 16-time USCS National Champion, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN finished second, 9.761 seconds behind Moss, but led a close battle with Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS for the runner up spot. The USCS point leader Howard had to settle for third and Tyler Blankenship of Bakersfield, CA was fourth.

Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC? came home in fifth, while Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, FL, started eighth and finihed, sixth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Fourth-generation driver P.J. Reutimann of Zephyrhills, FL was seventh and Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS finished eighth. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS took the ninth spot and Eric Gunderson of Canton, GA rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Gray won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the pole position for the 25-lap Main Event. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by McDaniel in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Moss in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat.

Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL flipped on the opening lap of the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat Race. Grubaugh got high in turn two and the fluff pulled his car into the second turn wall, and his car rolled upside down. Grubaugh climbed from the car under his own power and was uninjured. The red flag was the only stoppage of racing all night for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour.

The cars and stars of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will travel to Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, GA on Saturday night for the second half of the Georgia Doubleheader. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Technologies, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT NORTH GEORGIA SPEEDWAY IN CHATSWORTH, GA ON 7/11/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (2); 2. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (1); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (4); 4. 9 Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (3); 5. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (5); 6. 6s Tyler Clem, St. Petersburg, FL (8); 7. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (6); 8. 55 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (7); 9. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (10); 10. 7e Eric Gunderson, Canton, GA (9); 11. 33 Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (11); 12. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS DNS; 13. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL DNS.

HOOSIER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Gray; 2. Moss; 3. Blankenship; 4. D. Howard; 5. McDaniel; 6. Reutimann.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. McDaniel; 2. Reutimann; 3. Gray; 4. Clem; 5. Gunderson; 6. Grubaugh; 7. Martin DNS.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Moss; 2. D. Howard; 3. C. Howard; 4. Blankenship; 5. Willingham; 6. Larkin.