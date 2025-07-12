By Jordan Delucia

KANSAS CITY, KS (July 11, 2025) — Due to track lighting malfunctions at Lakeside Speedway, American Sprint Car Series and track officials have agreed to postpone the remainder of Friday’s program to Friday, Sept. 5.

The on-track action will resume with the remainder of the July 11 program, which includes the Honest Abe Roofing Dash and the 25-lap Feature. Following those two events, a completely new program will commence, complete with another Feature event, creating a doubleheader program.

The Sept. 5 reschedule date will coincide with the Stewart Alley Memorial at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, NE, on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The Series returns to competition Saturday, July 12, at 81 Speedway in Park City, KS. Tickets for the event will be sold at the gate.

If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://ascsracing.com/news/track-lighting-malfunction-postpones-ascs-at-lakeside-to-september-5/

EVENT INFO: https://ascsracing.com/schedule/event-info/?event=4547808

TRACK INFO: https://www.lakesidespeedway.net/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Real American Beer (Official Beer), Smith Titanium, SIS Insurance, WEDG High Performance Karts, and VP Racing.