Timms and Bosma Produce Triumphs at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (July 11, 2025) – Ryan Timms and Brandon Bosma delivered winning performances on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by DKW Transport.

On a night that opened with a storm narrowly missing the race track and concluded with an epic fireworks show, three different drivers led during the $10,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event.

Ian Madsen paced the field for the first five laps before Christopher Thram used a slide job in turns three and four to take the top spot on Lap 6. Madsen returned the favor in turns one and two on the ensuing lap with Thram reclaiming the lead on Lap 8. Timms capitalized on the lead swapping by reeling the top two drivers in and maneuvering into first place on Lap 9. The final 23 laps of the 25-lap A Main was caution-free and Timms pulled away to win by 3.622 seconds.

“At the start I had to go where they weren’t,” he said. “I knew the bottom wasn’t going to be that good for very long. They went out and tilled it. It was actually a phenomenal track. I just was able to get the bottom going. I went where they weren’t. This thing was a rocketship.

“It’s pretty awesome. This race track was really awesome. This was the best I’ve ever seen this place. It’s really cool to see it and win here. It’s really cool to win the Merle Johnson Memorial. Shoutout to the whole Johnson Family.”

Madsen held off a hard-charging Kaleb Johnson for the runner-up position.

“It was a great race and a great race track,” Madsen said. “It was a really good battle there with top three. Congrats to Timms. We just keep battling away and I think we’ll be able to knock one off soon.”

Johnson advanced from 13 th to third during the feature that honored his grandfather.

“Obviously I dug myself a hole starting 13 th there,” he said. “We made up for it in the feature. The guys gave me a great race car and I could go wherever. I just tried to put on a decent show. Congrats to Ryan and the whole (Shane) Liebig team. Congrats to the No. 2ks team for getting second. Hopefully one of these days we can win it, but we’re happy with third.”

Thram finished fourth and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five.

Jy Corbet was quickest overall during time trials with Timms, Cameron Martin and Riley Goodno also being quickest in their groups. The heat races were captured by Thram, Mark Dobmeier, Ian Madsen and Matt Juhl. Corbet won the Sioux Falls Toy Show dash, which paid $1,000 to win, with Jack Dover claiming the B Main.

Friday’s show was the first night of the three-race Border Battle, which also includes races on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars main event was a thriller as well with Bosma holding off 15th-starting Dominic White.

“It means a lot,” he said. “We won (Jackson) Nationals last year. We just keep rolling with the same setup here. It’s a great event that the Johnson’s put on for everyone here.”

Sam Henderson rocketed to the early lead, but quickly slowed in turn two on Lap 3. Second-running Lee Goos Jr. had nowhere to go and collided with Henderson for the lone caution of the race.

Bosma was strong throughout the remainder of the event, but White made big moves before nearly stealing a win in the waning laps. White narrowly edged in front of Bosma in turn two on Lap 19, but Bosma’s momentum running the top groove regained him the lead down the backstretch. He dove to the bottom lane entering turn three to protect the lead for the final lap and a half.

Hunter Hanson hustled from 10 th to third place with Michalob Voeltz placing fourth and Bayley Ballenger fifth.

Dusty Ballenger, Bosma, Matt Johnson and Jake Greenwood were the heat race winners. Sawyer Grogan won the B Main.

Jackson Motorplex will be dormant next weekend before hosting a doubleheader with the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking on July 24 and the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband on July 25. Both nights feature the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

HEFTY SEED MERLE JOHNSON MEMORIAL PRESENTED BY DKW TRANSPORT RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (July 11, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation MSTS 410 Sprint Cars

Cressman Sanitation A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen (2); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (13); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 5. 55-Kerry Madsen (6); 6. 25-Jy Corbet (1); 7. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 9. 4-Cameron Martin (10); 10. 16-Riley Goodno (9); 11. 44-Chris Martin (15); 12. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 13. 80P-Jacob Peterson (14); 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister (12); 15. 45X-Landon Crawley (17); 16. 53-Jack Dover (21); 17. 95-Tyler Drueke (18); 18. 35-Skylar Prochaska (22); 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (16); 20. 74N-Luke Nellis (20); 21. (DNF) 33-Scott Broty (23); 22. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (24); 23. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (19); 24. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund (11).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (1); 2. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 3. 33-Scott Broty (2); 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh (5); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (10); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 7. 27-Weston Olson (9); 8. 18-Corbin Erickson (7); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 10. (DNF) 77-Bill Johnson (11); 11. (DNF) 81-Brant O’Banion (4).

Dash: Sioux Falls Toy Show (6 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet (2); 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen (1); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (5); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 5. 10-Ryan Timms (8); 6. 55-Kerry Madsen (6); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier (7).

Heat 1 – American Truck Store (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 2. 4W-Matt Wasmund (1); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 44-Chris Martin (2); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke (5); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 8. 27-Weston Olson (8).

Heat 2 – Med-Star (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 4. 4-Cameron Martin (4); 5. 33-Scott Broty (6); 6. 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 7. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 8. (DNF) 77-Bill Johnson (8).

Heat 3 – Precision Drywall (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Ian Madsen (1); 2. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson (3); 5. 53-Jack Dover (7); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6); 8. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga (8).

Heat 4 – (8 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (2); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley (5); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (4); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (3); 6. 81-Brant O’Banion (7); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson (6).

Qualifying 1 – Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:13.602 (2); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:13.667 (8); 3. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.758 (7); 4. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:13.808 (1); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:13.810 (4); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.881 (6); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:13.975 (3); 8. 27-Weston Olson, 00:14.409 (5).

Qualifying 2 – Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.629 (6); 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.662 (7); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:13.765 (1); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:13.829 (2); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:13.903 (8); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:14.053 (4); 7. 33-Scott Broty, 00:14.171 (5); 8. 77-Bill Johnson, 00:14.171 (3).

Qualifying 3 – Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:13.517 (5); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:13.569 (2); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.652 (6); 4. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:13.686 (8); 5. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.767 (7); 6. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:13.951 (3); 7. 53-Jack Dover, 00:14.054 (1); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:14.147 (4).

Qualifying 4 – Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:13.597 (2); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:13.694 (5); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.735 (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.805 (1); 5. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:14.026 (3); 6. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:14.215 (6); 7. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:14.313 (7).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (2); 2. 11D-Dominic White (15); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (10); 4. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 6. 56-Bill Johnson (8); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 8. 55-Brandon Allen (5); 9. 4SS-Brandon Halverson (16); 10. 43-Jake Greenwood (12); 11. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 12. 30-Matt Johnson (11); 13. 90-Eric Schulz (13); 14. 81-Matt Hasara (19); 15. 4-Michael Stien (14); 16. 24R-Rob Rawson (18); 17. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (17); 18. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 19. (DNF) 91H-Sam Henderson (4); 20. (DNF) 24-Trevor Serbus (20).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (1); 2. 24R-Rob Rawson (2); 3. 81-Matt Hasara (6); 4. 24-Trevor Serbus (4); 5. 23C-Ben Crees (5); 6. 28-Madi Miller (8); 7. 1300-Brett Allen (9); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (3); 9. 37-Mel Halverson (7); 10. 62J-Jay Masur (10); 11. 11-Dalyn Cody (12); 12. 18D-Dalton Domagala (11); 13. 4D-Logan Domagala (13); 14. 12L-John Lambertz (14); 15. 53X-Joe Miller (15).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 91-Andrew Sullivan (4); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (7); 4. 90-Eric Schulz (8); 5. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (3); 6. 23C-Ben Crees (5); 7. (DNF) 1300-Brett Allen (1); 8. (DNS) 4D-Logan Domagala.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (4); 4. 4-Michael Stien (1); 5. 24R-Rob Rawson (5); 6. 81-Matt Hasara (8); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (7); 8. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (2).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Johnson (1); 2. 91H-Sam Henderson (5); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (7); 4. 11D-Dominic White (8); 5. 28G-Gracyn Masur (4); 6. 37-Mel Halverson (6); 7. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (3); 8. (DNF) 53X-Joe Miller (2).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Jake Greenwood (1); 2. 55-Brandon Allen (2); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 4. 4SS-Brandon Halverson (6); 5. 24-Trevor Serbus (7); 6. 28-Madi Miller (5); 7. 11-Dalyn Cody (4).

UP NEXT –

July 24 for the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking and July 25 for the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars