OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY SPORTING NEW LOOK FOR 2024

May 8, 2024, OHSWEKEN, ON – Ohsweken Speedway has a new look for 2024 – from signs around the facility all the way to the winner’s circle. The upgrades showcase products provided by Speedway partner Slack Lumber.

“We prefer to call our advertising and sponsorship agreements partnerships,” said Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “It’s rewarding to collaborate with great professionals to upgrade the facility and support local businesses at the same time.”

Slack Lumber expressed interest in having a greater involvement with the speedway. Jonathan Lowenberg is among the ownership group of Slack Lumber, and his roots in racing run deep. Lowenberg is a third generation racer who understands the loyalty and potential of marketing in the grassroots sport.

“Working with the speedway is a great opportunity to promote our business,” said Lowenberg. “We have everything our customers need when it comes to building products, and we are proud to spend our advertising money locally.”

Boards and materials used for various signage throughout the facility came from Slack with a highlight on the piece of real estate every racer wants to visit – Slack Lumber Victory Lane.

“We offer dozens of ways for businesses to get exposure and support sales,” said Geoffrey. “But none are more powerful than Victory Lane.

“It’s exciting to welcome Slack Lumber as the new presenting sponsor of Slack Lumber Victory Lane. It’s the one area at the speedway that gets featured in photos at every event.”

Sales have been brisk in recent years at Ohsweken Speedway. Nearly 200 feet of additional signage was placed on the infield of the race track with other billboards erected just about anywhere they will fit.

“Mike Morris came on board to work with us in the last year and a half,” said Geoffrey. “He made an immediate impact. If you run a business within 30 kilometres of the Speedway you’ve likely heard from Mike about advertising.”

Ohsweken Speedway officially opens its 2024 racing season on Friday, May 17th, at 7:30 pm. For more information visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com