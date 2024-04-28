Henry rebounds with AFCS Fremont victory

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – It’s said in racing in order to succeed you need to have a short memory. Have a bad night? Put it behind you and move to the next race. That held very true for Cap Henry Saturday, April 27 at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction.

Henry, who claimed the Fremont Speedway 410 sprint crown, the Attica Fremont Championship Series title and the Attica Raceway Park title in 2023, missed the feature Friday at Attica. He put it behind him on Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night at Fremont, leading all 30 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main to score the $4,000 payday.

Henry had to survive a late race caution to earn his 19th career victory at “The Track That Action Built.” He held off a charging Travis Philo, DJ Foos, last week’s winner Cale Thomas and Friday night’s Attica winner Skylar Gee to visit the Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane.

“I never doubted Zack (Myers) and my guys. We’ve either been really fast or we shouldn’t be at the race track. It’s either we win it or don’t show up. Zack went through this thing front to back today. He never gives up. We really got lucky there at the end with the cautions. I had ripped off all the tear-offs that thing by like lap 10 and I was just hanging on,” said Henry of his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

Thomas’ fourth place run will keep him atop the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature came down to the last lap. A caution necessitated a green-white-checkered finish and in the final corners on the last lap leader John Ivy and Friday night’s Attica winner Tyler Shullick raced side by side and banged wheels. Ivy held off Shullick for his 62nd career Fremont victory. Shullick, Jamie Miller, Bryan Sebetto and Seth Schneider rounded out the top five.

Ivy, who is now tied for fourth on Fremont’s all-time win list with Gug Keegan, put himself in contention for the title of the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I saw Tyler stick his nose down there and I thought well I have to try something. I knew Tyler wouldn’t take me out…he’s a good racer and he will win his fair share. I just have to get as many as I can now…I’m not getting any younger,” said Ivy beside his C&N Construction Supplies, Atkinson Farm, Pub 400, Fox Painting, Sonny’s Machine & Welding, Kistler Racing Products, Level Performance, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Level Performance, Level Utilities, SC Atkinson Farms, MRE of Ohio, Welty Financial Services, Dave Story Equipment & Repair, Napa of Bryan, Minich Installations, Meade Motorcars backed #49i

Heavy rains struck the speedway just prior to the planned drivers’ meeting which caused an over three hour delay in getting the racing surface in shape. Because of the lateness, Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farm approached the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck teams about cancelling their portion of the night’s program in exchange for doubling their purse – from first in the A-feature to last in the B-feature – for next week and the majority of the teams were in agreement.

Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction will be back in action on Family Fun Night, Saturday, May 4 with the dirt trucks, 305 sprints and the USAC D2 Midgets in action.

All events at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction in 2024 will be streamed on DirtVision. Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Level Performance – https://levelperformance.com

The goal at Level Performance is to provide you with a dependable engine that fits your budget. Levels builds and rebuilds racing engines, marine engines, diesel engines, classic car engines, and passenger car and truck engines. From the competitive side of racing to the every day use of an engine, Levels uses only quality parts to make your engine the best it can be. Level Performance engines have won many track feature events as well as track championships. Don’t hesitate to bring Level Performance your engine (not your car) for us to disassemble, inspect and make the necessary recommendations based on your budget

About Gressman Powersports

Gressman Powersports is your go-to destination for high-performance engines. As a comprehensive engine shop, they specialize in state-of-the-art engine technology. From compact to robust, Gressman Powersports builds engines across a wide range of cubic inches, meticulously crafted to meet your specific requirements. Whether it’s a strictly regulated competition engine or a street-friendly powerhouse, they’ve got you covered. At Gressman Powersports, they don’t just build engines; they ignite possibilities.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, April 27, 2024

410 Sprints – Winged 31 Entries

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:21:44.695

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[3]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[6]; 6. 9P-Parker Price Miller[10]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[12]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[11]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[9]; 10. 4S-Tyler Street[15]; 11. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[8]; 12. 22-Riley Goodno[13]; 13. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 14. 5K-Adam Kekich[17]; 15. 7N-Darin Naida[18]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[14]; 17. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]; 18. 9-Trey Jacobs[2]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[19]; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[20]; 21. 2+-Brian Smith[21]; 22. W20-Greg Wilson[22]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:08:15.192

1. 5-Kody Brewer[2]; 2. 4S-Tyler Street[3]; 3. 75-Jerry Dahms[1]; 4. 5K-Adam Kekich[4]; 5. 7N-Darin Naida[6]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[13]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 10. 98-Robert Robenalt[12]; 11. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[8]; 12. (DNS) 68G-Tyler Gunn; 13. (DNS) 15C-Chris Andrews; 14. (DNS) 3V-Chris Verda; 15. (DNS) 12-Luke Griffith; 16. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:07:06.155

1. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5]; 6. 4S-Tyler Street[6]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 9. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7]; 10. 13-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 11. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:10:45.464

1. 23-Cale Thomas[2]; 2. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[9]; 8. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[8]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[10]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:08:34.244

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[4]; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[7]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]; 10. (DNS) 12-Luke Griffith

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:07:05.600

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:14.583[27]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:14.592[31]; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 00:14.831[17]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:14.905[30]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:14.915[7]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:14.973[23]; 7. X-Mike Keegan, 00:15.018[29]; 8. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:15.148[13]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:15.217[16]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:15.266[21]; 11. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:15.337[28]; 12. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:15.368[18]; 13. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:15.385[1]; 14. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:15.420[15]; 15. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:15.443[19]; 16. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:15.524[22]; 17. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:15.547[12]; 18. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:15.590[9]; 19. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.642[6]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:15.663[2]; 21. 5K-Adam Kekich, 00:15.669[26]; 22. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:15.671[5]; 23. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 00:15.789[20]; 24. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:15.800[8]; 25. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:15.821[10]; 26. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:16.010[24]; 27. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:16.059[11]; 28. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:16.138[4]; 29. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:16.179[14]; 30. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:16.179[3]; 31. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:55.959

305 Sprints – Winged 31 Entries

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:24:27.636

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 6. 12X-Dustin Stroup[16]; 7. 39M-DJ Foos[17]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[8]; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[7]; 10. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[9]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19]; 12. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[15]; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[22]; 14. 63-Randy Ruble[10]; 15. 51M-Haldon Miller[13]; 16. 12-Dylan Watson[11]; 17. 0-Bradley Bateson[14]; 18. 4X-Zack Kramer[1]; 19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[18]; 20. 8-Jim Leaser[20]; 21. 3M-Logan Mongeau[12]; 22. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[21]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:25:22.296

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 39M-DJ Foos[5]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[14]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[4]; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 8. 78-Austin Black[15]; 9. 1S-James Saam[13]; 10. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]; 11. 26-Lee Sommers[6]; 12. 2-Brendan Torok[11]; 13. (DNS) 18-Ben Watson; 14. (DNS) 85-Dustin Feller; 15. (DNS) 18R-Brian Razum; 16. (DNS) 1W-Paul Weaver

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:14.618

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]; 3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[5]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]; 7. 26-Lee Sommers[8]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[10]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]; 10. (DNS) 18-Ben Watson; 11. (DNS) 1W-Paul Weaver

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:07:01.462

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[3]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[6]; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8]; 8. 18R-Brian Razum[10]; 9. 1S-James Saam[9]; 10. (DNS) 12X-Dustin Stroup

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:05:42.273

1. 4X-Zack Kramer[1]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[5]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos[10]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]; 8. 2-Brendan Torok[9]; 9. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8]; 10. 78-Austin Black[6]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:11:04.685

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:14.796[14]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:14.811[28]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:14.897[31]; 4. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.932[18]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:15.060[21]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:15.162[25]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:15.172[27]; 8. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:15.196[7]; 9. 49I-John Ivy, 00:15.231[10]; 10. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:15.233[1]; 11. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:15.279[13]; 12. 4X-Zack Kramer, 00:15.349[19]; 13. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:15.414[9]; 14. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:15.416[12]; 15. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:15.480[22]; 16. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:15.530[29]; 17. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:15.539[24]; 18. 78-Austin Black, 00:15.617[16]; 19. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:15.644[8]; 20. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:15.654[15]; 21. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:15.749[2]; 22. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:15.752[4]; 23. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:15.829[6]; 24. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:15.865[3]; 25. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:16.007[11]; 26. 1S-James Saam, 00:16.251[17]; 27. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:16.274[5]; 28. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:16.529[23]; 29. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:16.958[30]; 30. (DNS) 39M-DJ Foos; 31. (DNS) 1W-Paul Weaver