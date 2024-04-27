SATURDAY’S USAC MIDGET KOKOMO GP OPENER RAINED OUT; SUNDAY IS A GO

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana (April 27, 2024)………Saturday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season opener at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway, scheduled for April 27, has been canceled due to rain.

Standing water in the pits and on the 1/4-mile dirt oval from morning precipitation forced cancellation of the first night of the Kokomo Grand Prix.

Sunday’s Kokomo Grand Prix night two on April 28 remains on as scheduled at Kokomo Speedway feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Kokomo Sprint Cars.

The pits will open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 3pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30pm with cars hitting the track at 6pm followed by hot laps, qualifying and racing. Adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35 apiece each night.