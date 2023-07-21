3M Night this Saturday at KNoxville

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday is 3M Night! The Knoxville Championship Series 410-360-Pro Sprint Cars!

We thank 3M for being a loyal long-time supporter of Knoxville Raceway and our local community!

3M will hand out their goodie bags before the races. You must show a ticket to receive a bag and only one bag per ticket is allowed.

CASEY’S CANDY DASH

At intermission this Saturday is the annual Casey’s Candy Dash! Get ready kids and parents. We have a lot of sugar to give away!

This event is for kids ages 5-12 years old.

﻿Kids ages 4 and under can stop by the JR Fan Club booth under the grandstands to receive a special package there.