Big Money Up for Grabs at Jackson Motorplex During FENDT Jackson Nationals Aug. 15-17

JACKSON, Minn. (May 14, 2024) – The 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals features a strong payout in all three sprint car divisions that will be competing at Jackson Motorplex Aug. 15-17.

The marquee event is headlined by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Aug. 16-17. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars will compete on Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing in action Aug. 15-16.

A payout of $12,000 to win and $1,200 to start is on tap for the World of Outlaws main event on Aug. 16 with a special $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start program wrapping up the event on Aug. 17.

The MSTS 360 sprint cars A Main is $3,000 to win and $350 to start on Aug. 15 and $5,000 to win and $400 to start on Aug. 17.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing feature on Aug. 15 is $600 to win and $150 to start with the next night’s show providing $2,500 to win and $250 to start.

Additionally, there will be special bonuses throughout the event. Details will be released this summer.

The FENDT Jackson Nationals kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with a golf tournament sponsored by Security Bank. The tournament is open to the public and starts at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Golf Course. A fan fest featuring live music will be held at the track starting at 7 p.m. that night.

The 2024 Jackson Motorplex racing season is slated to begin on May 24 for the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will both be in action.

Race tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

