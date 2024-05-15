LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY HAS NEW TIME IN 2024

My 14, 2024 – Anderson, Indiana – The Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take on a new look in 2024. The Induction Ceremony will not be a luncheon style format this year. It will be free to fans to attend and will see a time change.

This year’s event will be held at 1:30 pm May 25, 2024, at Anderson Speedway, under the pavilion, behind the scoring tower, on the midway. The event had been held earlier the past several years to accommodate the luncheon. With the move away from the luncheon, the time shift will allow early arriving fans the chance to attend the Induction Ceremony. It is open t the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The “Class of 2024” includes Rob Hoffman, Sandy Jones, and Gary Schlafer. Each of the inductees will formally be inducted into the Little 500 during the ceremony. Sam Pierce will also be in attendance to receive the Jack Nowling award.

For information regarding the 2024 Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony please contact David Sink (765) 278-8231 MRLITTLE500@aol.com or Anderson Speedway (765) 624-0206.