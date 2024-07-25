Gorden Wins Northern Speedweek Tour Feature at Willamette

LEBANON, OR (July 24,2024) — Dominic Gorden won the feature event during the Northern Speedweek Tour “Tribute to Fred Brownfield” event Wednesday night at Willamette Speedway. Tyler Thompson, Donminic Scelzi, Cam Smith, and Robbie Price rounded out the top five.
Northern Speedweek Tour “Tribute to Fred Brownfield”.
Willamette Speedway
Lebanon, OR
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Qualifying
1. 21P-Robbie Price, 12.370[1]
2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 12.540[5]
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.762[15]
4. 19-Colby Thornhill, 12.766[11]
5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 12.785[10]
6. 17-Cam Smith, 12.843[6]
7. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.985[8]
8. 37-Trever Kirkland, 13.044[4]
9. 77-Levi Klatt, 13.070[9]
10. 9A-Luke Didiuk, 13.229[14]
11. 24M-Ian Myers, 13.248[3]
12. 8-Aydan Saunders, 13.836[12]
13. 5D-Destry Miller, 13.946[7]
14. 75-Brian Boswell, 13.972[2]
DNS: 33-Kyle Alberding
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 9A-Luke Didiuk[3]
2. 91-Chase Goetz[2]
3. 21P-Robbie Price[4]
4. 5D-Destry Miller[5]
5. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[1]
2. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]
3. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]
4. 24M-Ian Myers[3]
5. 75-Brian Boswell[5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]
2. 77-Levi Klatt[2]
3. 17-Cam Smith[1]
4. 8-Aydan Saunders[3]
DNS: 33-Kyle Alberding
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]
2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]
4. 17-Cam Smith[6]
5. 21P-Robbie Price[5]
6. 19-Colby Thornhill[13]
7. 77-Levi Klatt[9]
8. 91-Chase Goetz[7]
9. 9A-Luke Didiuk[3]
10. 37-Trever Kirkland[8]
11. 8-Aydan Saunders[11]
12. 5D-Destry Miller[12]
13. 75-Brian Boswell[14]
14. 24M-Ian Myers[10]
DNS: 33-Kyle Alberding