Austin McCarl Wins MSTS 410 Feature at Hamilton County Speedway

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (July 24, 2024) — Austin McCarl won the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Car feature Wednesday night at Hamilton County Speedway. The victory was McCarl’s fifth feature victory of the 2024 season. Tim Estenson, Brendan Mullen, Ryan Giles, and Gage Pulkrabek rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Hamilton County Speedway
Webster City, Iowa
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
GRP Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]
2. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]
3. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]
4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]
5. 32-Riley Valentine[5]
GRP Motorsports Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]
2. 2M-Ryan Giles[2]
3. 23W-Scott Winters[3]
4. 24-Terry McCarl[4]
Westover Masonry / ACS Roofing / Cressman Sanitation / A+ Towing A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]
2. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]
3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[4]
4. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]
5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]
6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]
7. 24-Terry McCarl[8]
8. 32-Riley Valentine[9]
9. 23W-Scott Winters[5]