World of Outlaws Swing Back Through North Dakota With River Cities, Red River Stops in August

GRAND FORKS, ND (July 24, 2024) – North Dakota will welcome the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the second time this year with stops at two fan-favorite tracks in August.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will visit River Cities Speedway on Friday, Aug. 23, and Red River Valley Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 24 – both races paying $12,000 to win.

It’ll be the Series’ second trip to River Cities this year. In June, Giovanni Scelzi held off a hard-charging Sheldon Haudenschild for his first win at the bullring. In doing so, he became the fifth different winner in five races at the track, joining David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, still holds the most Series wins of any World of Outlaws driver at the track with 13. His last came in 2019.

Of active full-time World of Outlaws drivers, Schatz also holds the most Series wins at his home track Red River Valley Speedway with six. He’s the only driver with a repeat victory there in the Series’ last 10 visits to the 3/8-mile dirt track.

Pennsylvania’s Logan Schuchart is the most recent winner at the track, outrunning Gravel and Scelzi for his first win at the track last year.

If you can’t make it to either North Dakota track, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

RIVER CITIES EVENT INFO

Date – Friday, Aug. 23

Location – Grand Forks, ND

Track Record – 9.269 sec. by Jason Meyers on Aug. 21, 2009

Times (CT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 2 p.m.

Grandstand Opens: 4 p.m.

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

Last Race Video Recap (June 7, 2024) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at River Cities –

2024 – Giovanni Scelzi on June 7

2023 – David Gravel on June 2, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 25

2022 – Carson Macedo on June 3, Brad Sweet on Aug. 26

2021 – Brad Sweet on Aug. 25

2020 –Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019 – Logan Schuchart on June 7, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 15, Donny Schatz on Aug. 17

2017 – David Gravel on June 16, Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2016 – Donny Schatz on June 17, Donny Schatz on Aug. 26

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Donny Schatz on Aug. 21

2014 – Donny Schatz on June 20, Daryn Pittman on Aug. 15

2013 – Cody Darrah on June 21, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2012 – Kraig Kinser on June 15, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 17

2011 – Craig Dollansky on June 17, Craig Dollansky on June 18, Steve Kinser on Aug. 19

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 19, Joey Saldana on June 20

2009 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Craig Dollansky on Aug. 21

2008 – Donny Schatz on June 27

2007 – Joey Saldana on June 29

RED RIVER EVENT INFO

Date – Saturday, Aug. 24

Location – West Fargo, ND

Track Record – 11.460 sec. by Kasey Kahne on Aug. 21, 2021

Times (CT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 2 p.m.

Grandstand Opens: 4 p.m.

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

Last Race Video Recap (Aug. 26, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Red River –

2023 – Logan Schuchart on Aug. 26

2022 – Carson Macedo on Aug. 27

2021 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 21

2020 – Kyle Larson on Aug. 22

2018 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2017 – Jason Johnson on Aug. 19

2012 – Sammy Swindell on June 16

2009 – Jason Meyers on June 20

2008 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 12

2007 – Jac Haudenschild on June 30

2006 – Donny Schatz on June 16, Donny Schatz on June 17

2005 – Brian Paulus on July 1, Jason Meyers on July 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 16

2004 – Joey Saldana on July 8, Jason Meyers on July 9, Joey Saldana on July 10

2003 – Steve Kinser on June 12, Donny Schatz on June 13, Danny Lasoski on June 14

2002 – Joey Saldana on July 4, P.J. Chesson on July 5, Donny Schatz on July 6

2001 – Steve Kinser on July 5, Sammy Swindell on July 6, Craig Dollansky on July 7

2000 – Sammy Swindell on July 6, Danny Lasoski on July 7, Sammy Swindell on July 8

1999 – Andy Hillenburg on July 8, Stevie Smith on July 9, Steve Kinser on July 10

1998 – Steve Kinser on July 9, Steve Kinser on July 10, Sammy Swindell on July 11

1997 – Steve Kinser on July 11, Stevie Smith on July 12

1996 – Mark Kinser on July 6, Sammy Swindell on July 7

1995 – Sammy Swindell on July 7, Sammy Swindell on July 8

1994 – Dave Blaney on July 9, Steve Kinser on July 10

1993 – Steve Kinser on July 9, Johnny Herrera on July 10

1992 – Steve Kinser on July 10, Steve Kinser on July 12

1991 – Doug Wolfgang on July 5, Doug Wolfgang on July 6

1990 – Doug Wolfgang on July 6, Doug Wolfgang on July 7

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on July 7, Jeff Swindell on July 8

1988 – Sammy Swindell on July 8, Doug Wolfgang on July 9

1987 – Steve Kinser on July 11

1986 – Sammy Swindell on July 11, Steve Kinser on July 12

1985 – Mark Kinser on July 12, Steve Kinser on July 13

1984 – Jeff Swindell on July 13, Steve Kinser on July 14

1983 – Sammy Swindell on July 8, Sammy Swindell on July 9

1982 – Sammy Swindell on July 12, Steve Kinser on July 13

1981 – Sammy Swindell on July 13

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.