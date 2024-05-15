Knoxville Welcomes World of Outlaws For June Doubleheader

KNOXVILLE, IA (May 15, 2024) – Two months before World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers contend in “The Granddaddy of Them All” at Knoxville Raceway, they’ll get two days of racing at the premier facility in June.

Knoxville will welcome the best Sprint Car drivers in the country for the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash, Friday-Saturday, June 14-15.

The two-day event will feature two $12,000-to-win races and valuable lap time for World of Outlaws drivers before the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, Aug. 7-10.

Knoxville has ran two weekly shows, so far, this year with Aaron Reutzel picking up the season-opening win and Dusty Zomer scoring the most recent win at the track on May 11.

When the World of Outlaws were last at Knoxville Raceway, Kyle Larson scored his second Knoxville Nationals title. David Gravel finished second with an impressive 22nd to second run, and 11-time Knoxville Nationals winner Donny Schatz finished third.

The Knoxville Nationals was voted the second best motorports race in USA Today’s 10Best poll this year.

EVENT INFO:

Date – Friday-Saturday, June 14-15

Location – Knoxville, IA

Track Record – 14.351 seconds by Brian Brown on May 22, 2021

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates open

5PM Grandstand Gates open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Click HERE to purchase

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision

Last Race Video Recap (Aug. 12, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws Knoxville Winners –

2023 – Brian Brown on June 9, David Gravel on June 10, Kyle Larson on Aug. 12 (Knoxville Nationals)

2022 – Brent Marks on June 10, Brian Brown on June 11, Donny Schatz on Aug. 13 (Knoxville Nationals)

2021 – Carson Macedo on June 11, Carson Macedo on June 12, Kyle Larson on Aug. 14 (Knoxville Nationals)

2020 – David Gravel on May 8, Kyle Larson on June 12, Kyle Larson on June 13, Kyle Larson on Aug. 13, David Gravel on Aug. 14, Kyle Larson on Aug. 15

2019 – Brian Brown on June 14, Brad Sweet on June 15, David Gravel on Aug. 10 (Knoxville Nationals)

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 29, David Gravel on June 30, Greg Hodnett on Aug. 8, Brad Sweet on Aug. 9, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 10, Brad Sweet on Aug. 11 (Knoxville Nationals)

2017 – Brad Sweet on June 9, Donny Schatz on June 10, Donny Schatz on Aug. 12 (Knoxville Nationals)

2016 – Terry McCarl on June 10, Donny Schatz on June 11, Jason Johnson on Aug. 13 (Knoxville Nationals)

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 13, Donny Schatz on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals)

2014 – Brad Sweet on June 14, Donny Schatz on Aug. 9 (Knoxville Nationals)

2013 – Donny Schatz on May 11, Donny Schatz on June 15, Donny Schatz on Aug. 10 (Knoxville Nationals)

2012 – Sammy Swindell on April 28, Kerry Madsen on June 9, Donny Schatz on Aug. 11 (Knoxville Nationals)

2011 – Sammy Swindell on June 11, Donny Schatz on Aug. 13 (Knoxville Nationals)

2010 – Brooke Tatnell on June 3, Jac Haudenschild on June 4

2009 – Donny Schatz on May 2, Terry McCarl on June 27

2008 – Donny Schatz on May 3, Shane Stewart on June 6, Donny Schatz on June 7

2007 – Donny Schatz on April 28, Terry McCarl on June 16

2006 – Joey Saldana on June 23, Donny Schatz on Oct. 7

2005 – Kraig Kinser on June 24, Steve Kinser on April 30

2004 – Craig Dollansky on June 26, Mark Kinser on May 1, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 14 (Knoxville Nationals)

2003 – Danny Lasoski on April 26, Danny Lasoski on July 5, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 16 (Knoxville Nationals)

2002 – Steve Kinser on April 26, Danny Lasoski on June 29, Steve Kinser on Aug. 10 (Knoxville Nationals)

2001 – Danny Lasoski on April 28, Stevie Smith on June 30, Jason Meyers on July 16, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 11 (Knoxville Nationals)

2000 – Danny Lasoski on April 29, Stevie Smith on July 1, Steve Kinser on July 19, Mark Kinser on Aug. 12 (Knoxville Nationals)

1999 – Sammy Swindell on May 1, Danny Lasoski on July 3, Danny Lasoski on July 21, Mark Kinser on Aug. 14 (Knoxville Nationals)

1998 – Jac Haudenschild on May 2, Jac Haudenschild on July 4, Jac Haudenschild on July 22, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals)

1997 – Mark Kinser on April 26, Jac Haudenschild on July 5, Mark Kinser on July 23, Dave Blaney on Aug. 17 (Knoxville Nationals)

1996 – Mark Kinser on April 27, Mark Kinser on June 22, Mark Kinser on July 24, Mark Kinser on Aug. 17 (Knoxville Nationals)

1995 – Mark Kinser on May 6, Mark Kinser on June 24, Steve Kinser on July 19, Steve Kinser on Aug. 19(Knoxville Nationals), Mark Kinser on Sept. 27

1994 – Dave Blaney on April 29, Steve Kinser on June 25, Steve Kinser on July 20, Steve Kinser on Aug. 20 (Knoxville Nationals), Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 23

1993 – Danny Lasoski on April 30, Mark Kinser on June 27, Steve Kinser on Aug. 21 (Knoxville Nationals), Stevie Smith on Sept. 24

1992 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Steve Kinser on June 20, Steve Kinser on July 22, Steve Kinser on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals), Steve Kinser on Sept. 26

1991 – Steve Kinser on April 27, Doug Wolfgang on June 22, Steve Kinser on July 24, Steve Kinser on Aug. 17 (Knoxville Nationals)

1990 – Doug Wolfgang on April 29, Steve Kinser on June 23, Sammy Swindell on July 25, Bobby Allen on Aug. 18 (Knoxville Nationals)

1989 – Sammy Swindell on April 29, Doug Wolfgang on June 24, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 19 (Knoxville Nationals)

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 30, Steve Kinser on June 22, Steve Kinser on Aug. 13 (Knoxville Nationals)

1987 – Steve Kinser on April 25, Steve Kinser on June 22, Steve Kinser on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals)

1986 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Steve Kinser on June 25, Steve Kinser on July 23, Steve Kinser on Aug. 16 (Knoxville Nationals)

1985 – Sammy Swindell on April 28, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 17 (Knoxville Nationals)

Doug Wolfgang on Oct. 6

1984 – Sammy Swindell on July 25, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11 (Knoxville Nationals)

1983 – Sammy Swindell on April 16, Sammy Swindell on July 27, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 13 (Knoxville Nationals), Sammy Swindell on Oct. 16

1982 – Doug Wolfgang on April 17, Danny Smith on July 21, Steve Kinser on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals)

1981 – Steve Kinser on April 18, Doug Wolfgang on May 22, Sammy Swindell on May 23, Sammy Swindell on July 22, Steve Kinser on Aug. 15 (Knoxville Nationals), Doug Wolfgang on Sept. 12

1980 – Steve Kinser on April 19, Steve Kinser on April 20, Doug Wolfgang on May 31, Steve Kinser on Aug. 17 (Knoxville Nationals), Tim Green on Sept. 20

1979 – Sammy Swindell on April 21, Ron Shuman on Aug. 11 (Knoxville Nationals)

1978 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 12 (Knoxville Nationals)

