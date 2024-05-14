Ashton Torgerson Beats the Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series at Humboldt Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

One year ago, Ashton Torgerson nearly pulled off a major upset as he raced with the Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series at Humboldt Raceway before finishing third. Friday night, Torgerson found redemption at the track as he took care of business and picked up the win with the series back at Humboldt before finishing sixth on Saturday at 81 Speedway.

Checking in for a weekend of work with the Keith Kunz Motorsports team on Friday night, Torgerson had a quick start to his night aboard the Safety-Kleen backed entry as he timed in second fastest in his qualifying flight.

Lining up third in his heat race, the Glendale, AZ racer continued to show confidence at Humboldt Speedway as he made a couple of quick moves to race into the lead of his heat. Hanging on to pick up the win, Torgerson found himself in the second row to start the 25-lap feature.

Settling into third in the early stages of the feature, Torgerson moved into second on the 11th circuit, and looked for more on lap 14 as he powered his way into the race lead. Out in front, Torgerson set a very strong pace as a couple of his KKM gave chase.

Able to fend teammates Gavin Miller, and Cannon McIntosh off, Torgerson went on to park his mount in victory lane for the second time this season with the series.

The action continued on Saturday night as the Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series made its way to 81 Speedway.

Timing in fourth quick in his qualifying flight, Torgerson sat on the pole for his heat race. Not quite going how had planned, Torgerson dropped a couple of positions in the eighth lap race as he finished third and found himself in the 10th starting position for the feature event.

Working his way up to eighth in the opening laps of the feature event, action all over the 81 Speedway saw Torgerson dip back to 10th on lap six, but was back into eighth on the 16th lap as a hotly contested battle broke out.

Biding his time in eighth, Torgerson picked up two positions on the 22nd lap as he moved into sixth ultimately where he went on to finish.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-25, Wins-4, Top 5’s-10, Top 10’s-16

ON TAP: Ashton Torgerson will continue to run Midgets this weekend as he heads to the Bellville Short Track with Keith Kunz Motorsports on Friday and Saturday.

