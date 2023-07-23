Gee gets 2nd 410 win at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Skylar Gee has taken a liking to Fremont Speedway. The Leduc Alberta Canada driver sliced his way through lapped traffic like a surgeon Saturday, July 22 to earn his second 410 sprint win of the season on Crown Battery Night.

After an caution after the first lap was completed, the rest of the 24 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main went non-stop and Gee was able to move everywhere on the race track to pick off lapped cars to lead all 25 laps for the $4,000 payday.

“I used to hate it when it got like this here but my guys worked hard all night. We weren’t great in hot laps and qualifying but got better in the heat. I don’t have any complaints…that was a lot of fun. Felt like it was a long race but I just tried to be patient through lapped cars and keep my nose clean and see where we ended up. The last few times we’ve been here we haven’t been all that great. We made a bunch of changes and got better. I have to thank Logan and Becky for sticking with us this year. We won two off the bat and then kind of struggled here the last couple of weeks. I have to thank my dad, Jake, Kinser…everyone who supports us,” said Gee beside his Dirt Sharks Excavating, Pack Rat Dumpsters, Ohio Valley Stave, Pat Beck Motorsports backed #99.

With his second place finish Cap Henry padded his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Defending Fremont track champion Craig Mintz, Hunter Schuerenberg and Travis Philo rounded out the top five.

Elmore, Ohio’s Alvin Roepke, in only his second outing of the 2023 season, drove from his 13th starting spot in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature to the lead on lap 17 and drove away for his 12th career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

“We knocked the rust off the last time we were here. We did a couple of things to the car and went back and threw everything we had in it and I thought well if we can just make the feature we’d be alright. I didn’t think we were that good and it was like…oh we’re going to pass the leader. I have to thank my brother Danny. He’s been helping me for so long and I’m going to dedicate this win to him. Also thanks to my nephew Charlie and my wife who couldn’t be here and Barry Boss and all the race fans who hung around and watched us come from 13th,” said Roepke beside his Amplex Internet, NAPA Auto Parts, Crown Battery backed machine.

With his runner-up finish three time NAPA Auto Parts Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales champion Paul Weaver will add to his series point lead. Tyler Shullick stormed from 16th to a third place finish with Bryan Sebetto and Jamie Miller rounding out the top five.

Defending Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck track champion Jamie Miller held off a late race charge from Cory McCaughey to score his second division win of the year. Coupled with his two 305 sprint wins, Miller now has 42 career victories at Fremont.

Miller refused to budge off the bottom of the track and a caution with three laps to go allowed McCaughey to try that high line and he made it interesting at the checkers. Dana Fry, Dustin Keegan and Dan Hennig completed the top five.

“Let’s keep adding onto those win totals and hopefully we will continue to be up here at the end of the night…that’s what we all shoot for. I could hear him (McCaughey) back there and I looked up on the board to see who was behind me…I knew he would be running the top. I thought about going up there and trying it but no one was getting to me so I was just going to keep doing what I was doing,” said Miller beside his Fostoria Mod Shop, Ron Miller Race Cars backed #4M.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 29 on Northern Ohio Trailer Sales with an all sprint car racing card. The AFCE 410 and 305 sprints will be joined by the Great Lakes Super Sprint 360s.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, July 22, 2023

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.15C-Chris Andrews, 12.778; 2.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.804; 3.26w-Cody White, 12.913; 4.99-Skylar Gee, 12.929; 5.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.074; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.078; 7.09-Craig Mintz, 13.105; 8.3V-Chris Verda, 13.246; 9.12-Brian Lay, 13.380; 10.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.444; 11.33w-Cap Henry, 13.454; 12.5-Byron Reed, 13.484; 13.8M-TJ Michael, 13.486; 14.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.489; 15.26-Todd Moule, 13.532; 16.23-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.648; 17.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.807; 18.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.067; 19.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.523; 20.11J-David Kalb Jr., 99.998; 21.1-Nate Dussel, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 3. 26w-Cody White[4] ; 4. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[7] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[6] ; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[2] ; 2. 12-Brian Lay[1] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[3] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 6. 98-Robert Robenalt[7] ; 7. 26-Todd Moule[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[1] ; 2. 33w-Cap Henry[4] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

Australian Pursuit – (10 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[5] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[7] ; 3. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[8] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[2] ; 6. 98-Robert Robenalt[1] ; 7. 5-Byron Reed[4] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1] ; 2. 33w-Cap Henry[3] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[6] ; 4. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[7] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[8] ; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 8. 5-Byron Reed[12] ; 9. 12-Brian Lay[2] ; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo[14] ; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[16] ; 12. 8M-TJ Michael[10] ; 13. 26w-Cody White[9] ; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13] ; 15. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[15] ; 16. 3V-Chris Verda[19] ; 17. 26-Todd Moule[20] ; 18. 98-Robert Robenalt[17] ; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[21] ; 20. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[11] ; 21. 1-Nate Dussel[18]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.302; 2.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.335; 3.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.348; 4.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.451; 5.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.455; 6.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.516; 7.4K-Blayne Keckler, 14.611; 8.16-Lee Sommers, 14.684; 9.2-Brenden Torok, 14.692; 10.X15J-Jody Keegan, 14.708; 11.5-Kody Brewer, 14.770; 12.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.791; 13.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.813; 14.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.817; 15.48-Mike Burkin, 14.818; 16.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.861; 17.49I-John Ivy, 14.928; 18.8-Jim Leaser, 14.949; 19.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.997; 20.7M-Brandon Moore, 15.118; 21.0-Bradley Bateson, 15.169; 22.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.274; 23.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.337; 24.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.417; 25.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.481; 26.2s-Jackson Sebetto, 15.579; 27.78-Austin Black , 15.688; 28.11TS-Tate Schiets, 15.946; 29.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.187; 30.1S-James Saam, 16.415;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. X15J-Jody Keegan[1] ; 2. 16-Lee Sommers[2] ; 3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[5] ; 4. 48-Mike Burkin[6] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 6. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8] ; 7. 4K-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[3] ; 4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[1] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 49I-John Ivy[1] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[2] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[3] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 6. 78-Austin Black [8] ; 7. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[3] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 5. 78-Austin Black [7] ; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[2] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 8. 4K-Blayne Keckler[8] ; 9. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 10. 34-Jud Dickerson[12] ; 11. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[11] ; 12. 98-Dave Hoppes[10] ; 13. 11TS-Tate Schiets[14] ; 14. 1S-James Saam[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[13] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[9] ; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick[16] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 6. 49I-John Ivy[6] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[12] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[10] ; 11. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[11] ; 12. 10X-Dustin Stroup[20] ; 13. 16-Lee Sommers[4] ; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[17] ; 15. 48-Mike Burkin[14] ; 16. 7M-Brandon Moore[18] ; 17. X15J-Jody Keegan[7] ; 18. 78-Austin Black [21] ; 19. 8-Jim Leaser[22] ; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19] ; 21. 13-Jeremy Duposki[15] ; 22. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.36m-Cory McCaughey, 17.699; 2.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.836; 3.7b-Shawn Valenti, 18.003; 4.4x-Keith Sorg, 18.039; 5.17X-Dustin Keegan, 18.264; 6.32H-Dan Hennig , 18.296; 7.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 18.403; 8.99H-Art Howey Jr, 18.577; 9.7X-Dana Frey, 18.578; 10.44X-Jim Holcomb, 18.602; 11.26-Kyle Lagrou, 18.663; 12.X-Andy Keegan, 18.669; 13.9-Curt Inks, 18.674; 14.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 18.703; 15.34-Todd Warnick, 18.709; 16.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.730; 17.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.917; 18.83-Butch Latte, 19.146; 19.1-Scott Milligan, 19.202; 20.99-Eric Potridge, 19.271; 21.51-David Bankey, 19.334; 22.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 19.518; 23.56X-Cody Hicks, 19.744; 24.10b-Josh Lance, 23.237; 25.57MS-Mason Stull, 99.996; 26.23-Devan McEwan, 99.997; 27.8KB-Kent Brewer, 99.999; 28.3b-Kaydin Bailey, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 36m-Cory McCaughey[4] ; 2. 34-Todd Warnick[1] ; 3. 99-Eric Potridge[5] ; 4. 56X-Cody Hicks[6] ; 5. X-Andy Keegan[3] ; 6. 57MS-Mason Stull[7] ; 7. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[2]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9-Curt Inks[3] ; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[6] ; 3. 4x-Keith Sorg[4] ; 4. 1-Scott Milligan[2] ; 5. 23-Devan McEwan[5] ; 6. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[7] ; 7. 51-David Bankey[1]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[6] ; 5. 44X-Jim Holcomb[1] ; 6. 83-Butch Latte[7] ; 7. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[2]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[1] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig [3] ; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5] ; 5. 99H-Art Howey Jr[2] ; 6. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[6] ; 7. 10b-Josh Lance[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 99H-Art Howey Jr[4] ; 2. 44X-Jim Holcomb[3] ; 3. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[8] ; 4. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[11] ; 5. 83-Butch Latte[7] ; 6. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[6] ; 7. X-Andy Keegan[1] ; 8. 57MS-Mason Stull[5] ; 9. 51-David Bankey[10] ; 10. 10b-Josh Lance[12] ; 11. 23-Devan McEwan[2] ; 12. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[9]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 36m-Cory McCaughey[8] ; 3. 7X-Dana Frey[7] ; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 5. 32H-Dan Hennig [3] ; 6. 7b-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 7. 4x-Keith Sorg[2] ; 8. 9-Curt Inks[9] ; 9. 23m-Brad Mitten[12] ; 10. 26-Kyle Lagrou[16] ; 11. 44X-Jim Holcomb[18] ; 12. 99-Eric Potridge[11] ; 13. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[19] ; 14. 34-Todd Warnick[6] ; 15. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[15] ; 16. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10] ; 17. 1-Scott Milligan[14] ; 18. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[20] ; 19. 99H-Art Howey Jr[17] ; 20. 56X-Cody Hicks[13]