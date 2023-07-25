BARDIER TAKES AST PINTY’S NATIONAL SERIES WIN AT BROCKVILLE

By Tim Baltz

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (July 22, 2023) – Without the threat of rain or bad weather the Brockville Ontario Speedway drivers were ready for battle on a clear night, with a great crowd in attendance and a pit area full of cars, it was hammer down from the drop of the first green flag.

The Action Sprint Tour Pinty’s National Series hit the track first for a 25 lap A Main event. Brian Nanticoke would grab the lead at the drop of the green flag, with Mike Bowman and Ryan Poole right there to challenge early. Lee Ladouceur has been the hottest driver in the Crate Sprint car ranks at Brockville this year with 5 straight wins. Ladouceur flexed his muscle as he grabbed the lead and it looked like it was another night in victory lane, but Mathieu Bardier was about to change that. On lap 6 Bardier, who started mid-pack, used the outside lane and began to put on a clinic. Bardier was running strong on the outside lane as Ladouceur and Bowman tried to keep pace. Lapped cars started to come into play with around 10 laps to go, allowing Ladouceur to close in a make a race out of it. Despite a late race charge in traffic, the 5-race winning streak for Lee Ladouceur would come to an end as Mathieu Bardier, would charge to his third career series win and second this season at Brockville. Ladouceur settled for second with Matt Billings, Adam Turner and Mike Bowman crossing in 5th.

Please visit www.actionsprinttour.com for race results, points standings, and more information about the 2023 Action Sprint Tour season.

Action Sprint Tour Pinty’s National Series

Statistical Report – Saturday, July 22, 2023

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, Ontario, Canada

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Mathieu Bardier[11]; 2. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[4]; 3. 52-Matt Billings[5]; 4. 9-Adam Turner[7]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 6. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[6]; 7. 00-Ryan Poole[3]; 8. 13-Evan Reynolds[9]; 9. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[8]; 10. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]; 11. 115-Dan Deyo[10]; 12. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[13]; 13. M52-Marc Surprenant[12]; 14. (DNF) 87-Andrew Hennessy[15]; 15. (DNF) 17-Chris Herbison[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[1]; 2. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[3]; 3. 00-Ryan Poole[2]; 4. 115-Dan Deyo[4]; 5. (DQ) 87-Andrew Hennessy[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Matt Billings[2]; 2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[4]; 3. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 4. M52-Marc Surprenant[3]; 5. (DQ) 17-Chris Herbison[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[2]; 2. 9-Adam Turner[3]; 3. 13-Evan Reynolds[1]; 4. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[5]

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

PINTY’S NATIONAL SERIES

1. Saturday, July 22 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, August 19 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

3. Saturday, September 2 – Brighton Speedway

4. Sunday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway

5. Friday, September 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

6. Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Friday, September 29 – Humberstone Speedway

8. Saturday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

SURPRENANT TRUCK SHOP EAST SERIES

1. Saturday, May 13 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, June 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

3. Saturday, June 17 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

4. Saturday, July 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

5. Friday, July 21 – Cam-Am Speedway – RAINED OUT

6. Sunday, July 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

7. Sunday, August 20 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

8. Friday, September 8 – Can-Am Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

OAKWOOD TRANSPORT WEST SERIES

1. Friday, June 9 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mack DeMan

2. Saturday, June 10 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

3. Sunday, July 2 – Humberstone Speedway – RAINED OUT

4. Friday, July 7 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

5. Saturday, July 8 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

6. Monday, August 14 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Tuesday, August 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

8. Friday, August 25 – Ohsweken Speedway

9. Saturday, August 26 – Merrittville Speedway

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

Website: www.actionsprinttour.com

Facebook: ActionSprintTour

Twitter: @ActionSprints

Instagram: @actionsprinttour

YouTube: GForceTV