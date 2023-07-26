Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Record World of Outlaws Win During Long-Awaited Return to BAPS Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (July 25, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports is one victory away from hitting double digits in 2023.

The team captured its ninth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win of the season last Thursday at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa., where David Gravel qualified 12 th quickest to start the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash – the first series race at the track in 31 years.

A run from third to second place in a heat race earned a spot in the dash and Gravel gained a position to finish third in the dash, giving him the third starting spot in the main event. Gravel quickly moved into second place in the feature. He briefly took the lead on Lap 14, but was slowed in traffic and lost the position the following lap. Five laps later, Gravel took over the top spot for good and he pulled away for his 85 th career World of Outlaws triumph.

“Man, I think (the racing lanes) were about equal,” Gravel said in an interview on DIRTVision. “Wherever the lapped car wasn’t that’s where I had to go. Brad (Sweet) was pretty good. I was behind Freddie (Rahmer), and that one lap he went to the top in front of me and gave Brad the lead back. Just happy to have a good enough car.”

The action shifted to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday for the Morgan Cup. Gravel timed in 14 th quickest, picked up a spot to place third in a heat race and ended the main event 11th.

The team returned to the track on Saturday for the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals. Gravel was 11 th quickest in qualifying and a run from third to second place in a heat race garnered a spot into the dash. He maneuvered from fifth to third place in the dash and then battled inside a podium position throughout the A Main before ending second.

“I found the bottom early in (turns) three and four, and Rico (Abreu) was running high then he moved down at the right time,” Gravel said in an interview on DIRTVision. “Then I found the top of (turns) one and two, and he didn’t, but that top got so far around and the bottom started cleaning up. I knew every lap the bottom was going to get faster and faster, so I knew I had to try really hard to get him as soon as possible. I got to his rear bumper here on the frontstretch and did all I could and let it all out there.”

Gravel is currently tied for the lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings entering the Empire State Challenge Weekend this Saturday and Sunday at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 20 – BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

July 21 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 14; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 11 (10).

July 22 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 2 (3).

SEASON STATS –

48 races, 9 wins, 36 top fives, 43 top 10s, 46 top 15s, 46 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y., for the Empire State Challenge Weekend with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

