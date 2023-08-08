BONUS MONEY UP FOR GRABS IN BOB FREY CLAASIC AUGUST 19

From Must See Racing

August 7, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro today announced that several cash bonuses will be up for grabs during the Bob Frey Classic at Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio August 19.

Must See Racing will present to the fans a double-header of winged sprint car racing on this night featuring the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series and the 410 National Series. The 410 series will highlight the event with the annual ‘Jerry Caryer Memorial 40’.

Lap money will be offered in both events to the leader of select laps. The lap money pot continues to grow as we draw closer to the event and lap sponsors continue to come in. Last years ‘Jerry Caryer Memorial 40’ winner Jason Blonde took home over an estimated $1500 in lap money in addition to regular purse money.

This year the series is offering a $750 bonus to the fastest qualifier of the 410 event with $250 going to the second fastest qualifier. This will certainly make qualifying for this year’s event exciting.

The event annually honors local sprint car legend Bob Frey who got his start at the track in the early 1970’s. Frey would later go on to win 5 Little 500 titles and victories in USAC Silver Crown and USAC National Sprint Car Series competition. Frey was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2022.

A strong filed of 410 National Series drivers is expected including Jason Blonde, Davey Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Joe Liguori, Jimmy McCune, Tyler Roahrig, Bobby Santos III, Charlie Schultz, and many others.

For more information on the Bob Frey Classic or Must See Racing please log onto www.mustseeracing.com or follow us on Facebook.