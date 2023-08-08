OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN ENTRIES REVEALED

August 8, 2023 – Promoter Davey Hamilton Jr. today released the first wave of sprint car entries for the December 1-2, 2023, inaugural Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The winged sprint car race will pay the winner a hefty 50k to win the 100-lap event.

The list of entrants is currently at 37 and growing. At this point, virtually every pavement sprint car series in North America is now represented. Drivers from Must See Racing, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Speed Tour, Inland Winged Sprints, NCMA, NSRA, USAC Silver Crown Series, Northwest Sprint Tour, Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Gunslingers, and Granite Super Sprints make up the list of entrants.

The list is dotted with several expected entrants including Hamilton Jr. himself, who tied for the most pavement sprint car feature victories in the country last season. Canadian Aaron Willison, who already has 5 victories in 2023, is also entered. Former King of the Wing champions Eric Humphries and 2020 Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III are also officially entered.

Four drivers who regularly compete with the Florida based Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. Among them: Hamilton Jr., Dude Teate, Bryan Riddle, and Dylan Reynolds. This is very surprising given the fact that it is a 4,600 round trip journey from Tampa, Florida where most of these teams are based.

Defending USAC Silver Crown Series and 500 Sprint Car Tour champion Kody Swanson’s entry may be the most surprising entry due to the simple fact he has not competed in many winged asphalt sprint car events in nearly a decade. He does have one winged pavement victory to his credit when he picked up a Hoosier Outlaw Sprint Series victory at Jones, Michigan in 2014.

Two-time Little 500 winner Tyler Roahrig is also entered. The Plymouth, Indiana driver has just recently made a return to winged competition and finished second in the $10,000 to win War of the Wings at Monroe, Washington this past Saturday.

Other surprising entrants include California drivers Justin Kawahata and Audra Sasselli who are also entered. Both have competed in winged events previously, but in recent years have been competing in non-winged events with NCMA.

AP Development has entered 2 cars with no drivers listed. Could we see Aaron Pierce make his return to winged sprint car racing? Could Kaylee Bryson be in the second car?

There are still many more drivers who have not filed an entry but are expected to do so in the coming weeks. Please visit www.openhwheelshowdown for more news and event format details.

Entries (37) as of August 8, 2023

BOBBY SANTOS III

TRISTEN SPIERS

RYAN BURDETT

JARETT BURDETT

AARON WILLISON

CORY LOCKWOOD

DAVEY HAMILTON JR

AUSTIN CARTER

DJ LYONS

DUDE TEATE

DYLAN REYNOLDS

TJ SNEVA

CASEY TILLMAN

AP DRIVER DEVELOPMENT TBA

AP DRIVER DEVELOPMENT TBA

TYLER ROAHRIG

ROB GRICE

MIKE HATHAWAY

NATALIE WATERS

JEFF MONTGOMERY

SHANE BUTLER

MIKE MURGOITIO

BRYAN RIDDLE

ED NOVAK

JUSTIN KAWAHATA

MIKE ANDERSON

DREW CRENSHAW

ROBBIE PRICE

ERIC HUMPHRIES

MOTT BOLDING MOTORSPORTS TBA

AUDRA SASSELLI

LEVI ROSE

DAVEY HAMILTON RACING TBA

RILEY ROGERS

JAKE TRAINOR

RICHIE LARSON

KODY SWANSON