SIT’N BULL TIRE SHOOTOUT: UNLEASHING THRILLS WITH 360 & CRATE SPRINT CAR ACTION

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 7, 2023) – Ohsweken Speedway’s 2023 Speed Week culminates with two huge nights of action on the 3/8 mile dirt track. On Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15, the Sit’n Bull Tire Shootout for 360 Sprint Cars will draw the hottest talent from the Northeast US and Canada, while the Action Sprint Tour for crate-engine Sprint Cars will see record-breaking fields of talent compete for big money in front of big crowds.

Unique qualifying format

Qualifying will feature classic time trials where racers push their limits to get the most from their cars. The fastest 16 drivers from qualifying will advance directly to the main event in both Sprint Car divisions, while the balance of the starting grids will be determined with the ever-popular B-Mains. The top eight finishers in the 360 Sprint Car B-Main will earn the 17th through 24th starting spots, while the top 12 finishes in the Crate Sprint Car B-Main will earn the 17th through 28th starting spots. The pole positions for the feature events will be determined with a random draw.

Two nights of action twice as nice for fans

Monday’s results will have no bearing on Tuesday’s event. Each night features impressive prize money, but both nights will require time trials and a separate B-Main to earn a ticket to the main event. Both the 360 and Crate Sprint Car classes will follow the same format on both nights of the event. The races will be broadcast live on GForceTV, providing fans from around the world a front row seat to the action. Additionally, the event will be nationally broadcast on TSN, showcasing the Sit’n Bull Tire Shootout as a key event in the prestigious Canadian Dirt Tour series of short track dirt events.

But wait! There’s more! Five nights of diverse racing entertainment on one ticket

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2023 Speed Week runs from Friday, August 11 through Tuesday, August 15. Friday Night Excitement features the high-horsepower Kool-Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, along with the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, and the ever-popular Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The excitement switches to two wheels on Saturday as the Flat Track Canada Motorcycles tackle the speedway along with Vintage Modifieds.

The fun moves from the ‘Big O’ to the ‘Little O’ on Sunday for the Northern Micro Sprint Nationals featuring Canada’s future racing stars.

All three events lead towards a blockbuster Monday and Tuesday of NASCAR Pinty’s Series racing as well as both Sprint Car classes. The $125 all-access Speed Week pass grants access to all five nights including pit area access for a complete behind-the-scenes look at the excitement.

Book Your Spot Today

To secure your tickets and camping spots for this riveting event, visit www.NPSonDirt.com. With the anticipation running high and camping spots filling quickly, be sure to reserve your place to be part of the Sit’n Bull Tire Shootout extravaganza.

360 Sprint Payouts

1st Place: $5,000.00 2nd Place: $2,500.00 3rd Place: $1,000.00 4th Place: $800.00 5th Place: $650.00 6th Place: $500 7th Place: $450 8th Place $400 9th Place $375 10th place $350 11th place $325 12th to 25th Place: $300.00 each

Crate Sprint Payouts

1st Place: $2,000.00 2nd Place: $1,000.00 3rd Place: $900.00 4th Place: $800.00 5th Place: $700.00 6th Place: $600.00 7th Place: $500.00 8th Place: $400.00 9th Place: $300.00 10th Place: $250.00 11th Place: $225.00 12th to 28th Place: $150.00 each

