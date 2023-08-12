2023 Knoxville Nationals Schedule – Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Championship Saturday

7:30-11:30 AM: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy at Marion County Park on Willetts Drive

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00-10:00 AM: Breakfast at Checkered Flag Concessions South Window

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Church Service – Living World Fellowship in Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trade Show Opens at the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone Vendors Open

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM: McKay Group Knoxville Nationals Parade in downtown Knoxville.

11:00 AM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Auction

1:00 PM: Racing Education in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

1:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kids Zone Opens featuring Toby Balloon Dude.

1:00-5:00 PM: Live Music at the Winery. Nearwood Winery and Vineyards

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: SpeedSport Live from the Knoxville Nationals at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

3:00 PM: Public A-Main Driver’s Meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

3:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage.

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3KNIA

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Drivers press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to the public).

Post-Race: Winners Toast to the Fans

Post-Race: NOS Energy Drink Post Race Party featuring the Rick Monroe Band