2023 Knoxville Nationals Schedule – Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Championship Saturday
7:30-11:30 AM: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy at Marion County Park on Willetts Drive
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
8:00-10:00 AM: Breakfast at Checkered Flag Concessions South Window
8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory
9:00 AM: Church Service – Living World Fellowship in Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trade Show Opens at the Skate Pit Building
10:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone Vendors Open
10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
11:00 AM: McKay Group Knoxville Nationals Parade in downtown Knoxville.
11:00 AM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Auction
1:00 PM: Racing Education in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
1:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kids Zone Opens featuring Toby Balloon Dude.
1:00-5:00 PM: Live Music at the Winery. Nearwood Winery and Vineyards
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
2:00 PM: SpeedSport Live from the Knoxville Nationals at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Bryan Clauson Suite Tower
3:00 PM: Public A-Main Driver’s Meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
3:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
5:00 PM: Grandstands Open
5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage.
5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3KNIA
7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Drivers press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to the public).
Post-Race: Winners Toast to the Fans
Post-Race: NOS Energy Drink Post Race Party featuring the Rick Monroe Band