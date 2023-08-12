Stenhouse Jr Marshall Racing Team Wins Best Appearing Car Honors at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 12, 2023) — Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson McCarl, Brandon Wimmer, and Kyle Larson won special awards Saturday during the 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Haudenschild and the Stenhouse Jr Marshall Racing Team won Team DGRD Best Appearing Car honors paying $1,500. Haudenschild’s car color was made to resemble the original NOS Energy Drink can, which sponsors the team. Brandon Wimmer with his throwback to TW Racing’s Gold Eagle livery was second place paying $750 while Cory Eliason with his Mobile Pegasus paint scheme finished third winning $400.

Carson McCarl won best appearing helmet sponsored by the Knapp Family, earning $500 for the honor. Anthony Macri was second place with a $300 prize while Haudenschild finished third picking up $200.

Wimmer’s team won the Avanti Windows & Doors Best Dressed Crew. Carso Macedo with Jason Johnson Racing finished second in the voting with Clint Garner finishing third.

Kyle Larson won the SprintCarUnlimited.com pole award worth $2,000.

62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tream DGRD Best Appearing Car Award

1. Sheldon Haudenschild ($1,500)

2. Brandon Wimmer ($750)

3. Cory Eliason ($400)

Knapp Family Best Appearing Helmet

1. Carson McCarl ($500)

2. Anthony Macri ($300)

3. Sheldon Haudenschild ($200)

Avanti Windows & Doors Best Dressed Crew

1. Brandon Wimmer/Team DGRD

2. Carson Macedo/Jason Johnson Racing

3. Clint Garner/Team DGRD

SprintCarUnlimited.com Pole Award

Kyle Larson ($2,000)