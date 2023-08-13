T.J.’s Takeaways from the Finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals

Larson is different from my perspective. To have a racer in our lifetime that is so good at everything he does in motorsports and having that person love sprint car racing so much is incredibly special. It would be a lot easier for Larson to sit in his motorcoach at Indianapolis this weekend or maybe fly in to sit in a suite to watch the races, but instead Larson sacrifices his time away from his “day job” in NASCAR to participate in sprint car racing.

Granted it is a lot easier to get excited about using up your free time to drive dirt races when you have people like Paul Silva and Kevin Rumley fielding your race cars, but I feel some of the boos I’m hearing when Larson is introduced at sprint car racing now is disrespectful of the effort, he is putting in to participate.

If you are getting tired of Larson winning and are finding his talent hard to appreciate due to his winning frequency, listen to how he breaks down a race in an interview at a sprint car race. If you really listen, you get an idea of how incredible his brain is at processing everything that is going on while in the race car. Hearing Kyle Larson talk about a sprint car race he just participated in is as enjoyable as watching him drive it.

Tomorrow Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 paint scheme will be revealed. Having someone like Larson with a sprint car racing pedigree participating with a topflight team is something I thought had gone away for good with Bryan Clauson’s passing.

Now we get to bring our best race car driver possibly of our generation, that loves sprint car racing, Indianapolis where I’m certain sprint car fans will be unified in hoping for his success. If the cheers from the fan base are any indication the anticipation for next May is going to be off the charts.