Garet Williamson Wins in Lucas Oil Speedway Debut with POWRi 410 BOSS

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/19/23) Garet Williamson would dominate in route to earning the feature win in the seventh completed event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series inaugural visit to Lucas Oil Speedway to notch his first career series feature victory after an intense and dramatic feature event.

Speeding onto the diamond of the dirt tracks the POWRi 410 BOSS would witness Garet Williamson set a quick qualifying time with a new track record of 12.998-second lap time. Jace Park, Kyle Clark, and Kyle Bellm would each earn an early heat racing victory with Garet Williamson gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the twenty-five-lap feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start would find pole-starter Garet Williamson speed to the early racing advantage as Jace Park, Scotty Milan, Ayrton Gennetten, and Joe B Miller battled within the top five.

Blanketing the field through a series of restarts, Garet Williamson would hold-off front-end battles from Jace Park as well as Scotty Milan while speed and competitors battled behind the leading trio with a battle of attrition coming into play as well.

Maintaining the front of the field for all twenty-five laps of the feature event, Garet Williamson would hold all challengers to earn his first career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory.

“This was a fun race, I almost tried to give it away a few times on the restart but man this feels good,” said Garet Williamson in the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I’m so proud of my team as we continue to build momentum in this thing, it feels really go to win this close to home.”

Battling intently behind the leader would find Ben Brown would benefit from a late restart to finish runner-up from starting sixth with Riley Kreisel flying past fifteen other competitors to hard-charge his way into placing in the final podium placement from starting eighteenth.

Flying through the field into the front of the feature, Mitchell Moore would finish fourth from starting thirteenth as Kyle Bellm would rebound from an early race mishap to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday Night.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 8/19/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 12X-Garet Williamson(12.998)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 87J-Jace Park

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 9$-Kyle Clark

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 14E-Kyle Bellm

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 12X-Garet Williamson

Super Clean Hard Charger: 91-Riley Kreisel(+15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 12X-Garet Williamson

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 12X-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown[6]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[18]; 4. 51-Mitchell Moore[13]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]; 6. 42-Andy Bishop[14]; 7. 17-Wout Hoffmans[15]; 8. 6-Corey Nelson[7]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[11]; 10. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 11. 3P-Russell Potter[19]; 12. 9C-Tony Crank[20]; 13. 30-Faron Crank[17]; 14. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 15. 122-Lane Warner[16]; 16. 00-Broc Elliott[12]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 18. 87J-Jace Park[4]; 19. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 20. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87J-Jace Park[2]; 2. 12X-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 5. 42-Andy Bishop[5]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 7. 9C-Tony Crank[7]

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown[2]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 4. 00-Broc Elliott[6]; 5. 17-Wout Hoffmans[5]; 6. 30-Faron Crank[7]; 7. 51-Mitchell Moore[3]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 6-Corey Nelson[2]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[3]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[5]; 6. 3P-Russell Potter[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 12X-Garet Williamson, 00:12.998[7]; 2. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.013[5]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.231[12]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.326[11]; 5. 51-Mitchell Moore, 00:13.371[10]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.438[17]; 7. 87J-Jace Park, 00:13.440[18]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:13.460[8]; 9. 6-Corey Nelson, 00:13.534[6]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.656[14]; 11. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:13.673[1]; 12. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:13.750[2]; 13. 42-Andy Bishop, 00:13.761[20]; 14. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 00:13.782[4]; 15. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.878[15]; 16. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:13.960[16]; 17. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:14.177[19]; 18. 3P-Russell Potter, 00:14.701[13]; 19. 9C-Tony Crank, 00:14.707[9]; 20. 30-Faron Crank, 00:14.987[3]

