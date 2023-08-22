Hutton Win Highlights CRSA Return To The Bullring At Woodhull

by Kenny Shupp Jr.

(WOODHULL, NY) – Saturday night in the Southern Tier of New York State, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products made their return after a five year layoff at Nikki and Terry Brewer’s Woodhull Raceway.

Jeff Trombley would come away victorious in that event back in 2018 but it would be a new face in Woodhull victory lane on this night, Jordan Hutton. Fast forward to 2023 and a stacked field of drivers and teams arrived at the historic Steuben County Oval with many making their first attempts at trying to tackle the high banked facility.

Eighteen-year-old, Jordan Hutton had competed previously in a 360 Sprint as did Scott Landers and Darryl Ruggles, so the trio had experience in setting up for the unique configuration that Woodhull has to offer.

They would take full advantage of their experience in taking the top three podium spots in the twenty-five lap A Main event, but it did not some easy for any of them.

Hutton would begin the quarter century grind inside the third starting row as Tyler Graves and Tomy Moreau would bring the full twenty-four car field to head flagger, Tyler Groescup’s opening green flag. Moreau would immediately take command of the twenty-five-lap feature, however the first caution on lap two would reset the field.

On the restart, Moreau, who made the long haul to Woodhull from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada once again jumped out to a half straight away advantage over Graves as the pair would pull away from the rest of the field.

A rash of caution flags on lap seven would again slow the pace with the yellow flag waving no less than four times before the lap could get into the books. Unfortunately for race leader and the 2022 CRSA Rookie of the Year, Moreau he was one of those caution flags as he lost the grip in turns one and two sending the field scattering and his machine to the rear of the field.

By this point, Hutton was now in control of the field with twenty-second place starter, Scott Landers up to second and Darryl Ruggles in third. Three quick caution flags on laps fifteen and eighteen would again slow the pace and bunch the field keeping Landers and Ruggles within striking distance of Hutton who had been on cruise control up to this point.

The remainder of the event would be completed without incident with Hutton going to claim his first ever feature at Woodhull as he was chased across the line by Landers who was awarded the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Award and the Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move” for his back to the front run.

The Motorized Madman, Ruggles was third at the finish as he was chased across the line by pole sitter, Tyler Graves who ran within the lead group throughout the entire distance with inside row seven starter, Dalton Herrick rounding the top five.

In Woodhull’s Pepsi/Siemens Energy Victory Lane an elated Hutton who hails from Hannibal, NY near Oswego thanked the CRSA Organization along with the promotional team at Woodhull for bringing the touring group to Woodhull and hopes for return engagement in 2024.

For Scott Landers, he used the top of the banking and the multiple yellow flags on lap seven to move through traffic and after a twenty-three-year layoff from driving was thrilled to have a podium finish.

Darryl Ruggles is happy just to be alive after a near death experience over the winter which has left him blind in his right eye.

“It’s hard enough to race with both eyes, but it’s really tough for me to compete with just my left eye, but my eyesight is improving as time goes along.”

There were no serious incidents throughout the entire evening with most slowdowns caused by minor spins with turns one and two being calamity corner as competitors were challenged by the tight, highly banked corners that separates the Woodhull Raceway from most of the other venues at which the CRSA 305 Sprints compete.

The CRSA Sprints will now head back East to Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday night August 25 for their first stop in 4 years which will also air live on Dirt Track Digest TV. Following Albany, the series will take a weekend off before visiting Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park on Saturday September 9.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2023 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2023 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

A-VERDI STORAGE CONTAINERS CRSA SPRINTS POWERED BY SUPER GEN PRODUCTS @ WOODHULL RACEWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Saturday August 19th, 2023:

A-MAIN RESULTS (25 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[5] ($1,000); 2. 33-Scott Landers[22]; 3. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[3]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[1]; 5. 29-Dalton Herrick[13]; 6. 4-Cliff Pierce[12]; 7. J27-John Cunningham[11]; 8. X-Dan Bennett[14]; 9. 54-Fred Proctor[6]; 10. 56D-Peter Dance[20]; 11. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[15]; 12. 10-Nathan Pierce[9]; 13. 21B-Blake Warner[10]; 14. 8-Dillon Paddock[16]; 15. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[4]; 16. 22-Tomy Moreau[2]; 17. D9-Dustin Sehn[17]; 18. 18C-Dan Craun[21]; 19. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[19]; 20. (DNF) 20K-Edward Kelley[7]; 21. (DNF) 12-Tyler Chartrand[18]; 22. (DNF) 9K-Kyle Pierce[24]; 23. (DNF) 4T-Ray Preston[8]; 24. (DNF) 23-John Smith[23]

DNQ: Aaron Shelton, Sydney Weatherbee, Ron Greek.

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: 33 Scott Landers +20 Spots

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 33 Scott Landers

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 1. 22-Tomy Moreau[2]; 2. 4T-Ray Preston[4]; 3. 20K-Edward Kelley[9]; 4. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[5]; 5. 29-Dalton Herrick[7]; 6. (DNF) 30-Kirsten Dombroski[1]; 7. (DNF) 28-Ron Greek[8]; 8. (DNF) 56D-Peter Dance[3]; 9. (DNS) 33Z-Sydney Weatherbee

#2: 1. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[3]; 2. 21B-Blake Warner[5]; 3. 25G-Tyler Graves[6]; 4. 54-Fred Proctor[8]; 5. D9-Dustin Sehn[1]; 6. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[9]; 7. 22M-Aaron Shelton[7]; 8. (DNS) 23-John Smith; 9. (DNS) 9K-Kyle Pierce

#3: 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[3]; 2. 10-Nathan Pierce[4]; 3. J27-John Cunningham[5]; 4. X-Dan Bennett[2]; 5. 4-Cliff Pierce[9]; 6. 8-Dillon Paddock[7]; 7. 12-Tyler Chartrand[8]; 8. 18C-Dan Craun[1]; 9. 33-Scott Landers[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

#1: 1. 33-Scott Landers[5]; 2. 12-Tyler Chartrand[1]; 3. 9K-Kyle Pierce[8]; 4. 56D-Peter Dance[3]; 5. 18C-Dan Craun[4]; 6. 23-John Smith[6]; 7. 33Z-Sydney Weatherbee[7]; 8. (DNF) 22M-Aaron Shelton[2]; 9. (DNS) 28-Ron Greek