Herrick Rallies Past “Canadian Kid” For Win In CRSA Return To “The Great Race Place”

By Steven Ovens

(MALTA, NY) – A little over four years had passed since the last time the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products had visited Lyle DeVore’s Albany-Saratoga Speedway. With afternoon rain threatening the capital region, DeVore pushed all of his chips to the middle and marched forward with the racing program.

A super smooth and fast surface greeted the 305 Sprint Car drivers and it was championship contender Dalton Herrick who would walk away with the spoils. 22 cars checked in for competition for the first event at “The Great Race Place” since August 9, 2019.

Jerry Sehn Jr. and “The Canadian Kid” Tomy Moreau would lead the field to Tyler Groescup’s green flag in the 20-lap A-Main. Moreau would pace the field early on as the top side of the track was the preferred groove. The very top of Turns 3 and 4 was a fine line though, as Moreau found out just before the halfway mark.

Moreau would tip toe too far over the edge up top which allowed Herrick to blast by from his sixth starting position. Behind the leaders, Kyle Pierce and Mike Kiser would find trouble as the pair got upside down in Turn 2 drawing the red flag. Both drivers were ok, but their nights were both done.

The dash to the finish would see Herrick jump out to a good lead but as the laps wound down and Herrick started approaching slower traffic, Moreau found the bottom groove to be a little faster. Moreau closed the gap from three-quarters of a straightaway down to just two car lengths at the white flag. Moreau sent the Energie Line Batteries, NAPA Auto Parts No. 22 on the final lap but was to no avail.

Herrick would go on for win number two of the season and trimmed his points deficit to Jordan Hutton down to just twenty-nine points with five races remaining. Hutton started mid-pack by virtue of his win at Woodhull Raceway the week before and would rally to a fourth place finish at the double-checkers.

John Cunningham logged his best finish of the season with a third place effort and Billy VanInwegen filled out the Top 5. Hutton made a three-wide pass in Turn 4 during the A-Main, earning him the Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move”. Rookie Blake Warner passed eight cars to earn the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger of the Race.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will now take a week off for Labor Day Weekend. The Championship stretch begins Saturday September 9 at Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park, before heading to Fonda Speedway and Penn Can Speedway September 15 and 16. The final two races are set for September 22 at Genesee Speedway and October 6 at Afton Motorsports Park.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2023 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2023 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

A-VERDI STORAGE CONTAINERS CRSA SPRINTS POWERED BY SUPER GEN PRODUCTS, DISBATCH BREWING COMPANY CHALLENGE SERIES @ ALBANY-SARATOGA SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Friday August 25th, 2023:

A-MAIN RESULTS (20 Laps): 1. 29-Dalton Herrick[6] ($1,000); 2. 22-Tomy Moreau[5]; 3. J27-John Cunningham[3]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[9]; 5. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[12]; 6. 51-Jeremiah Munson[7]; 7. 5T-Mark Taylor[11]; 8. 4T-Ray Preston[10]; 9. 54-Fred Proctor[8]; 10. 21B-Blake Warner[18]; 11. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[1]; 12. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[20]; 13. D9-Dustin Sehn[14]; 14. 7W-Michael Smith[21]; 15. 3P-Link Pettit[13]; 16. 09-Jacob Newell[16]; 17. 9K-Kyle Pierce[2]; 18. 22M-Aaron Shelton[4]; 19. 12-Tyler Chartrand[17]; 20. 99K-Mike Kiser[15]; 21. 86-Mark Connoly[19]; 22. (DNS) 28-Ron Greek

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: 21B Blaker Warner +8 Spots

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 66 Jordan Hutton

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 1. J27-John Cunningham[2]; 2. 51-Jeremiah Munson[1]; 3. 22M-Aaron Shelton[6]; 4. 5T-Mark Taylor[4]; 5. 4T-Ray Preston[7]; 6. 21B-Blake Warner[5]; 7. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[3]; 8. 7W-Michael Smith[8]

#2: 1. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[3]; 2. 9K-Kyle Pierce[5]; 3. 54-Fred Proctor[4]; 4. D9-Dustin Sehn[1]; 5. 3P-Link Pettit[6]; 6. 09-Jacob Newell[7]; 7. (DNS) 28-Ron Greek

#3: 1. 22-Tomy Moreau[1]; 2. 29-Dalton Herrick[2]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[3]; 4. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[4]; 5. 99K-Mike Kiser[5]; 6. 12-Tyler Chartrand[6]; 7. 86-Mark Connoly[7]