Daggett Wins GLSS Wolverine Region Finale at Crystal

CRYSTAL, MI (September 2, 2023) — Dustin Daggett won the season finale for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Wolverine Region Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway. Daggett was able to hold off challenges from Max Stambaugh to pick up his second feature victory of the 2023 season. Stambauht, Phil Gressman, Boston Mead, and Brad Lamberson rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway
Crystal, Michigan
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Qualifying
1. X-Mike Keegan, 12.318[13]
2. 42-Boston Mead, 12.353[1]
3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 12.398[11]
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 12.425[15]
5. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.490[5]
6. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 12.493[7]
7. 01-Chase Ridenour, 12.575[14]
8. 70-Eli Lakin, 12.581[10]
9. 27-Brad Lamberson, 12.589[9]
10. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 12.795[8]
11. 14-Kyle Poortenga, 12.832[12]
12. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 13.046[4]
13. 27K-Zac Broughman, 13.106[6]
14. 67-Kevin Martens, 13.450[2]
15. 61-Don Smith, 14.262[3]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 01-Chase Ridenour[1]
2. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]
3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]
4. 27-Brad Lamberson[5]
5. X-Mike Keegan[4]
6. 14-Kyle Poortenga[6]
7. 27K-Zac Broughman[7]
8. 61-Don Smith[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]
2. 70-Eli Lakin[1]
3. 42-Boston Mead[4]
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]
5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[6]
6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]
7. 67-Kevin Martens[7]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]
2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]
3. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]
4. 42-Boston Mead[1]
5. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]
6. X-Mike Keegan[7]
7. 01-Chase Ridenour[6]
8. 70-Eli Lakin[5]
9. 49T-Gregg Dalman[9]
10. 10S-Jay Steinebach[12]
11. 14-Kyle Poortenga[11]
12. 27K-Zac Broughman[13]
13. 61-Don Smith[15]
14. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]
15. 67-Kevin Martens[14]