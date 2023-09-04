Westbrook and Hennessy Win Labour Day Classic Finales at Brighton

BRIGHTON, ONT (September 3, 2023) — Dylan Westbrook and Andrew Hennessy were victorious Sunday during the Labour Day Classic at Brighton Speedway.
Westbrook won the winged 360 sprint car feature for his ninth win of the 2023 season. Saturday’s feature winner Brighton, Nick Sheridan, earned runner up honors while Ryan Turner, Rick Wilson, and Mitch Brown rounded out the top five.
Hennessy won the Action Sprint Tour main event over Ashton VanEvery, Saturday’s feature winner Matt Billings, Austin Roes, and Lee Ladoouceur.
Labour Day Classic
Brighton Speedway
Brighton, Ontario
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
2. 45-Nick Sheridan
3. 15t-Ryan Turner
4. 42w-Rick Wilson
5. 10-Mitch Brown
6. 11j-Chris Jones
7. 3G-Dale Gosselin
8. 17-Cory Turner
9. 12dd-Darren Dryden
10. 87x-Shone Evans
11. 21-Kyle Phillips
12. 88h-Joshua Hansen
13. 68-Aaron Turkey
14. 98-Evan Reynolds
15. 46-Kevin Pauls
16. 25-Warren Mahoney
17. 19d-Allan Downey
18. 18-Nathan Jackson
19. 11-Jamie Turner
20. 0-Glenn Styres
21. 84-Tyler Rand
22. 15-Mike Ferrell
23. 9-Liam Martin
Action Sprint Tour
Feature:
1. 87-Andrew Hennessy
2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery
3. 52-Matt Billings
4. 3S-Austin Roes
5. 51-Lee Ladouceur
6. 9-Adam Turner
7. 19-Mathieu Bardier
8. 20-Johnny Miller
9. 71-Mike Bowman
10. 28-Cameron Thomson
11. 31-Dale Curran
12. 55-Jeffery Weare
13. 17-Chris Herbison
14. 13-Evan Reynolds
15. 50LS-Adrian Stahle
16. 88-Lance Erskine
17. 2s-Al Sleight
18. 9C-Brian Nanticoke
19. 4B-Darrell Pelletier
20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon
21. 15-April Wilson
22. 00-Ryan Poole
23. 11w-Josh Robertson