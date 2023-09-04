Westbrook and Hennessy Win Labour Day Classic Finales at Brighton

BRIGHTON, ONT (September 3, 2023) — Dylan Westbrook and Andrew Hennessy were victorious Sunday during the Labour Day Classic at Brighton Speedway.

Westbrook won the winged 360 sprint car feature for his ninth win of the 2023 season. Saturday’s feature winner Brighton, Nick Sheridan, earned runner up honors while Ryan Turner, Rick Wilson, and Mitch Brown rounded out the top five.

Hennessy won the Action Sprint Tour main event over Ashton VanEvery, Saturday’s feature winner Matt Billings, Austin Roes, and Lee Ladoouceur.

Labour Day Classic

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

2. 45-Nick Sheridan

3. 15t-Ryan Turner

4. 42w-Rick Wilson

5. 10-Mitch Brown

6. 11j-Chris Jones

7. 3G-Dale Gosselin

8. 17-Cory Turner

9. 12dd-Darren Dryden

10. 87x-Shone Evans

11. 21-Kyle Phillips

12. 88h-Joshua Hansen

13. 68-Aaron Turkey

14. 98-Evan Reynolds

15. 46-Kevin Pauls

16. 25-Warren Mahoney

17. 19d-Allan Downey

18. 18-Nathan Jackson

19. 11-Jamie Turner

20. 0-Glenn Styres

21. 84-Tyler Rand

22. 15-Mike Ferrell

23. 9-Liam Martin

Action Sprint Tour

Feature:

1. 87-Andrew Hennessy

2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery

3. 52-Matt Billings

4. 3S-Austin Roes

5. 51-Lee Ladouceur

6. 9-Adam Turner

7. 19-Mathieu Bardier

8. 20-Johnny Miller

9. 71-Mike Bowman

10. 28-Cameron Thomson

11. 31-Dale Curran

12. 55-Jeffery Weare

13. 17-Chris Herbison

14. 13-Evan Reynolds

15. 50LS-Adrian Stahle

16. 88-Lance Erskine

17. 2s-Al Sleight

18. 9C-Brian Nanticoke

19. 4B-Darrell Pelletier

20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon

21. 15-April Wilson

22. 00-Ryan Poole

23. 11w-Josh Robertson