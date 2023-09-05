Bowman Wins another at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 1, 2023) – Burger Barn presented Back To School Backpack Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway; Mike Bowman, Steve Murdock, Donny Lampman, and Ken Hair took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Dylan Westbrook started on pole with Mikey Kruchka alongside to start the 25 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Before the first lap could be completed, Liam Martin and Tyeller Powless had issues and brought out a yellow flag. Westbrook set the pace when the green flag reappeared. Josh Hansen was hot on the heels of Westbrook who struggled in turn two, however Westbrook was making quick work of slower traffic.

Westbrook’s lead came to a halt on lap 14 as he got loose in the marbles of turn four and hit the outside wall, sending him in a violent flip. The race was red flagged immediately and the safety team arrived at the scene; Westbrook emerged from the wreck unharmed, and surprisingly was able to carry on in the race as damage was not terminal.

Nick Sheridan led after the restart, but it was short-lived as Mike Bowman asserted himself with only a handful of laps left in the race, going on to his fourth consecutive victory. Next to finish were Hansen in second, Ryan Turner third, Martin fourth, and Sheridan fifth. Bowman now leads the championship standings over Ryan Turner by 23 points.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Steve Murdock and Tanner Podwinski brought the field to the green flag for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Murdock led the first lap, setting a blistering pace, and began to encounter slower traffic by lap seven. Murdock’s lead came under attack on lap 16 as Lance Erskine and Mack DeMan tried everything they could to get around the leader.

Murdock kept his cool and successfully holding off the advances, going on to pick up his first career Sprint Car victory. Crossing the finish line next were DeMan in second, Jesse Costa third, Brett Stratford fourth, and Erskine fifth. DeMan now leads the championship standings over Costa by just four points.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Melissa Miller and Kacey Huffman to begin the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Mike Thorne quickly obtained the lead on the first lap after starting fourth on the grid. Thorne began to encounter traffic; this did not prove to be a challenge for him as he overtook with ease. Thorne had the lead until Donny Lampman tracked him down and passed for the lead with only four laps left go.

Thorne then conceded positions to title contenders Dave Bailey and Ryan Beagle. Lampman had saved his equipment all race, which allowed him to go on and claim his second career Ohsweken win. Bailey crossed the finish line next in second, Beagle in third, Thorne fourth, and Kyle Wert fifth. Beagle now leads the championship standings over Bailey by just one point.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Jason Tolton started on pole with Christopher French next to him for the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main. Tolton led the first seven laps until Kyle Rothwell overtook him for the lead, as Tolton struggled to make his way through traffic. Lap nine featured a caution due to debris on the track; Rothwell held off everyone on the restart, however another caution came out shortly after due to Miranda Weiler spinning to a stop.

The race ended a green-white-checkered dash to the finish, with Rothwell taking command of the restart and crossing the finish line first, followed by Ken Hair, Ashton Dickie, Tristan Da Silva, Jeff Elsliger, and Shawn Taylor. Rothwell was later disqualified for a technical infraction which made Hair the race winner. Dickie now leads the championship standings over Ryan Hillar by just one point.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Epic Racewear presents Championship Friday on September 8 featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Stickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, September 1, 2023

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Burger Barn Presents

Back To School Backpack Night

Total Entries: 120

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (27 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 71-Mike Bowman[6]; 2. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[19]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[11]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 6. 17X-Cory Turner[8]; 7. 87X-Shone Evans[9]; 8. 10-Mitch Brown[15]; 9. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 10. 49L-Lucas Smith[5]; 11. 5-DJ Christie[10]; 12. 1-Holly Porter[17]; 13. 7-Eric Gledhill[20]; 14. 0-Glenn Styres[14]; 15. 77T-Tyeller Powless[16]; 16. 46C-Ryan Coniam[12]; 17. 70-Baily Heard[13]; 18. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 19. 19D-Allan Downey[22]; 20. 68-Aaron Turkey[21]; 21. 46-Kevin Pauls[23]; 22. 94X-Scott Hall[24]; 23. (DNF) 77K-Mikey Kruchka[2]; 24. (DNF) 94-Todd Hoddick[18]

Hard Charger – Ryan Turner +16

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:52.532

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 2. 49L-Lucas Smith[2]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[7]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[8]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 8. 11-Jamie Turner[1]; 9. (DNS) 21K-Kyle Phillips; 10. (DNS) 90-Travis Cunningham

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:52.949

1. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 2. 87X-Shone Evans[1]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 4. 0-Glenn Styres[3]; 5. 46C-Ryan Coniam[8]; 6. 70-Baily Heard[9]; 7. 68-Aaron Turkey[7]; 8. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 9. 94X-Scott Hall[5]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 3. 17X-Cory Turner[8]; 4. 77K-Mikey Kruchka[7]; 5. 10-Mitch Brown[6]; 6. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 7. 46-Kevin Pauls[4]; 8. (DNF) 15-Ryan Turner[1]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:00.914

1. 15-Ryan Turner[6]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]; 3. 68-Aaron Turkey[2]; 4. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 5. 46-Kevin Pauls[3]; 6. 94X-Scott Hall[7]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[4]

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – 5:31.337

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 2. 4-Mack DeMan[13]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[11]; 4. BS39-Brett Stratford[7]; 5. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 6. 20L-Caleb Wood[9]; 7. 28T-Cameron Thomson[10]; 8. 72-Tanner Podwinski[2]; 9. 97-Sheldon Bender[15]; 10. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 11. 74-Rob Neely[14]; 12. 71C-John Cadman[20]; 13. 26-John Verney[8]; 14. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[23]; 15. 45-Curtis Gartly[24]; 16. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[16]; 17. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[21]; 18. 29W-Tyler Ward[12]; 19. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 20. 16X-Keegan Baker[22]; 21. 94-Ryan Fraser[17]; 22. 2-Travis Hofstetter[26]; 23. 5C-Conor Mahoney[25]; 24. 99-Joshua Hill[27]; 25. 69K-Ken Hamilton[19]; 26. 5-Tom Pellezari[18]; 27. (DNF) MK8-Matt Hill[28]; 28. (DNF) 20-Johnny Miller[5]

Hard Charger – Mack DeMan +11

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:02.309

1. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]; 3. 28T-Cameron Thomson[4]; 4. 5-Tom Pellezari[1]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[6]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 7. 99-Joshua Hill[8]; 8. 11W-Josh Robertson[9]; 9. (DNF) 00-Greg Smulders[3]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.771

1. 72-Tanner Podwinski[1]; 2. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 3. 4-Mack DeMan[3]; 4. 94-Ryan Fraser[2]; 5. 29W-Tyler Ward[8]; 6. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 7. 5C-Conor Mahoney[5]; 8. 51-Trevor Young[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.734

1. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 2. 26-John Verney[4]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[3]; 4. 2M-Steve Murdock[8]; 5. 69K-Ken Hamilton[2]; 6. 16X-Keegan Baker[6]; 7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[7]; 8. 24K-Kiana Teal[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:05.179

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[7]; 2. 20L-Caleb Wood[3]; 3. 97-Sheldon Bender[1]; 4. 52-Jesse Costa[6]; 5. 71C-John Cadman[2]; 6. 45-Curtis Gartly[5]; 7. MK8-Matt Hill[4]; 8. 14B-Broden Weiler[8]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:11.559

1. 5C-Conor Mahoney[2]; 2. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 3. 99-Joshua Hill[1]; 4. MK8-Matt Hill[4]; 5. 00-Greg Smulders[9]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 7. 11W-Josh Robertson[5]; 8. 14B-Broden Weiler[8]; 9. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (28 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 28D-Donny Lampman[8]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey[18]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[20]; 4. 55-Mike Thorne[4]; 5. 19-Kyle Wert[17]; 6. 97-Ron Loggie[13]; 7. 53-Logan Shwedyk[11]; 8. 28-Jim Lampman[9]; 9. 25-Ken Sargent[7]; 10. 23-Trevor DeBoer[14]; 11. 93K-Mike Klazinga[16]; 12. 79-Christopher Hale[10]; 13. 32-Mark Fawcett[12]; 14. 8-Ryan Dinning[15]; 15. 41-Adam Plazek[6]; 16. 11-Gofast Teeple[5]; 17. 03-George Grosul[22]; 18. 65-John Dunn[21]; 19. 17W-Travis Whittal[3]; 20. 43-Kyle Andress[25]; 21. 13-Kacey Huffman[2]; 22. 93-Melissa Miller[1]; 23. 72G-Marcel Gaudet 72G[24]; 24. 96O-John Overholt[23]; 25. 21Z-Braedan Burning[26]; 26. 62-Brian Pescetti[19]; 27. (DNF) 14-Mitch Petta[27]; 28. (DNS) 76-Jamie Goudge

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +17

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:19.326

1. 49-Dave Bailey[11]; 2. 28-Jim Lampman[6]; 3. 97-Ron Loggie[8]; 4. 8-Ryan Dinning[9]; 5. 25-Ken Sargent[5]; 6. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[12]; 7. 53-Logan Shwedyk[7]; 8. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 9. 13-Kacey Huffman[2]; 10. 17W-Travis Whittal[3]; 11. 65-John Dunn[14]; 12. 96O-John Overholt[10]; 13. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 14. 14-Mitch Petta[13]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 32-Mark Fawcett[7]; 2. 55-Mike Thorne[3]; 3. 23-Trevor DeBoer[8]; 4. 19-Kyle Wert[10]; 5. 79-Christopher Hale[6]; 6. 41-Adam Plazek[4]; 7. 28D-Donny Lampman[5]; 8. 93K-Mike Klazinga[9]; 9. 62-Brian Pescetti[11]; 10. 93-Melissa Miller[1]; 11. 03-George Grosul[2]; 12. 72G-Marcel Gaudet 72G[13]; 13. 21Z-Braedan Burning[12]; 14. (DNS) 76-Jamie Goudge

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (32 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 114-Kyle Rothwell[12]; 2. 5K-Ken Hair[13]; 3. 1A-Ashton Dickie[15]; 4. 01-Tristan DaSilva[8]; 5. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[6]; 6. 76-Shawn Taylor[11]; 7. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[21]; 8. 21H-Ryan Hillar[9]; 9. 54-Christopher French[2]; 10. 1-Jason Tolton[1]; 11. 84-Nick Clarke[20]; 12. 9-Tim DeBoer[10]; 13. 16-Fabio Olivieri[14]; 14. 27-Niko Hansen[23]; 15. 66-Martin Schroder[24]; 16. 4-Wayde Thorne[7]; 17. 24-Lofton Schuts[16]; 18. 69-Jonathan Ayrton[19]; 19. 265-Mike Evers[22]; 20. 4A-Mason Anderson[5]; 21. 14L-John Lubeck[4]; 22. 20J-Nathan Joyner[25]; 23. 11-Mike Giberson[3]; 24. 79-Steve Miller[27]; 25. 22-Miranda Weiler[28]; 26. (DNF) 32L-Grayden Lyons[26]; 27. (DNF) 17-Alex Riley[17]; 28. (DNS) 64-Nick Erskine

Hard Charger – Mike Sarantakos +14

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:52.934

1. 4-Wayde Thorne[6]; 2. 14L-John Lubeck[4]; 3. 9-Tim DeBoer[8]; 4. 1A-Ashton Dickie[12]; 5. 5K-Ken Hair[10]; 6. 114-Kyle Rothwell[9]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[7]; 8. 84-Nick Clarke[16]; 9. 24-Lofton Schuts[13]; 10. 64-Nick Erskine[14]; 11. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[5]; 12. 265-Mike Evers[11]; 13. 32L-Grayden Lyons[1]; 14. 79-Steve Miller[2]; 15. 9K-Kylie Dixon[3]; 16. (DNS) 555-Tylan Hill

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 1-Jason Tolton[1]; 2. 54-Christopher French[2]; 3. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[5]; 4. 4A-Mason Anderson[4]; 5. 76-Shawn Taylor[8]; 6. 16-Fabio Olivieri[11]; 7. 21H-Ryan Hillar[7]; 8. 17-Alex Riley[13]; 9. 69-Jonathan Ayrton[15]; 10. 11-Mike Giberson[3]; 11. 20J-Nathan Joyner[9]; 12. 81D-Rick Balasin[16]; 13. (DNF) 27-Niko Hansen[6]; 14. (DNF) 66-Martin Schroder[10]; 15. (DNF) 64E-Doug Erskine[14]; 16. (DNF) 22-Miranda Weiler[12]

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – 2:10.988

1. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[1]; 2. 265-Mike Evers[3]; 3. 27-Niko Hansen[6]; 4. 66-Martin Schroder[8]; 5. 20J-Nathan Joyner[2]; 6. 32L-Grayden Lyons[5]; 7. 79-Steve Miller[7]; 8. 22-Miranda Weiler[12]; 9. 81D-Rick Balasin[4]; 10. 555-Tylan Hill[11]; 11. 9K-Kylie Dixon[9]; 12. (DNS) 64E-Doug Erskine

